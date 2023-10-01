Politics

Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Mosul rejects Iraq's Hamdaniya fire investigation

Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul Amir al-Shammari on Sunday announced that negligence and fireworks contributed to the Hamdaniya wedding party that killed more than 100 people.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The Archbishop of the Syriac Catholic Church of Mosul, Benedictus Younan Hanno, speaking to Kurdistan 24, Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq Hamdaniya wedding hall fire Benedictus Younan Hanno Abdul Amir al-Shammari

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Archbishop of the Syriac Catholic Church of Mosul, Benedictus Younan Hanno, on Sunday told Kurdistan 24 that the Church rejects the Iraqi Minister of Interior's findings in its investigation of the Hamdaniya fire.

“There are some inaccuracies in the investigation, which is why Christians reject these results,” the archbishop stated.

Hanno also said that contrary to the Iraqi interior minister, who claimed that 21 firefighters responded to the Hamdaniya fire, there were only two or three firefighters on the scene.

“In spite of the fact that they claim the fire was caused by fireworks, there is video evidence that shows children walking under it without being burned. We just want to reinvestigate that issue," he stressed.

Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul Amir al-Shammari on Sunday announced that negligence and fireworks contributed to the Hamdaniya wedding party that killed more than 100 people.  

