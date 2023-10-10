Iraq and Kurdistan Region need to clearly define ‘federalism’, says President Nechirvan Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday delivered a speech and answered questions from the audience at the Middle East Research Center (MERI) Forum in Erbil, while touching upon many pressing issues.

Concerning Erbil-Baghdad ties, the Kurdistan Region President stressed that it is time for the two sides to resolve their issues and “clearly define federalism.”

“During a meeting I had with the German chancellor, the only thing I asked the top official was to help us implement federalism,” he added and noted, "If a constitutional amendment is needed, let us sit together with Baghdad and amend it.”

"Although Iraq is constitutionally a federal country, there is strong centralization in Baghdad. This is the core issue," the Kurdish president added.

Regarding the Kurdistan Region oil resumption, President Barzani stated that the “oil resumption issue is not in Turkey, but in Baghdad.” The stoppage of Kurdish oil exports since March has resulted in a more than $6 billion loss for the Kurdistan Region, as Baghdad and Ankara have thus far failed to agree on terms for a resumption.

He also mentioned that if there are any concerns about the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, they should discuss them with their counterparts in Baghdad.

Furthermore, Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is committed to security cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, and that “The Iranian-Kurdish militant groups also respect the Kurdistan Region's position.” The president’s comment alludes to the Iranian ultimatum issued to Iraq in September, forewarning it would resume its drone and artillery shelling against suspected positions of Iranian-Kurdish militants inside the Kurdistan Region, which had witnessed rounds of attacks last year.

Meanwhile, the president underlined that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) does not respect the Kurdistan Region's institutions, and he has further discussed the Turkish ban on Sulaimani International Airport with the Turkish side in relation to the PKK’s continuing presence near the premises of the airport. “Ankara has some concerns,” he reiterated.

On the unification of Peshmerga forces, Barzani reaffirmed that they are in the process, and “it has witnessed some progress.” This remark comes amid mounting international pressure by Coalition forces to unite the military forces of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with the continuance of a monthly financial aid allowance to the Peshmerga ministry at stake.

Speaking on the United States, President Barzani affirmed that he does not see any potential changes in the US approach to Iraq, which is a “united country with a strong Kurdistan Region.”