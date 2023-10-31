Politics

Qatar inaugurates new consul general in Erbil

The Kurdistan Region now has 36 countries and unions with official representation in its capital.
Ammar Dawood, Head of the Protocol Department at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (right), posing for a picture with the new Consul General of Qatar in Erbil, Hussein bin Ali al-Fadala. (Photo: Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ammar Dawood, Head of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, on Tuesday received the credentials of Hussein bin Ali al-Fadala as the new Consul General of Qatar in Erbil.

The Kurdistan Region maintains positive relations with Gulf countries, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has previously visited several of the countries to encourage trade and investment in the Kurdistan Region.

The Qatari consulate is one of the Kurdish region's newest missions, having been in place since the summer of 2023.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously met with Qatari leadership in Doha in Feb. 2022, where bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, agriculture, and tourism was discussed.

The Kurdistan Region has 36 countries and unions with official representation in its capital.

The Kurdish federal region currently hosts the following European countries with consulates and representative offices: Russia, Germany, France, Britain, Czech Republic, Hungary, Netherlands, Italy, Armenia, Greece, Sweden, Romania, Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, Denmark, the European Union, Belarus, Ukraine, and Slovakia.

Erbil also accommodates missions from Middle Eastern countries such as Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Palestine, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Furthermore, South Korea, India, Japan, China, Sri Lanka, and Cyprus are among the Asian countries with official representation, while countries from other continents like the US, Canada, Egypt and Sudan, also have missions in Erbil.

