Suspected ISIS leader arrested near Iraqi border in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish in Kurdish) on Wednesday announced that they arrested a suspected leader of an ISIS cell on Nov. 7 in Tel Kochar (al-Yaroubiya).

The Internal Security Forces stated that the operation was carried out after obtaining confirmed information about the alleged location of a terrorist cell in the countryside of Tal Kochar district.

“Our forces continue to pursue the remnants of terrorist elements and thwart their plans to target the security and safety of our regions,” the Asayish said.

“We also stress the importance of informing the people of any suspicious movements or suspicious persons.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that the Asayish arrested an ISIS emir in Tel Kochar.

Although the SDF and coalition forces announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells continue to pose a threat, especially in Deir ez-Zor.

Read More: ISIS carried out triple attacks in northeast Syria: RIC

According to the latest report of the Rojava Information Centre (RIC), ISIS sleeper cells carried out 17 attacks in October, killing 13 SDF and Asayish personnel and injuring 8, as well as killing 3 civilians and injuring 1.

The RIC also said that the SDF conducted 8 raids targeting ISIS sleeper cells, resulting in 28 arrests.