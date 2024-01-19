We shared Kurdistan’s story of resilience in Davos: PM Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday underlined that this year the Kurdish delegation in Davos told the story of Kurdistan's perseverance.

"This year at #wef24 (World Economic Forum 2024), we upped our game," he posted on X.

"We shared Kurdistan’s story of resilience, introduced local companies to the global conversation, deepened our partnerships, and exposed the disinformation used to target innocent civilians. We'll be back next year, stronger," Barzani concluded.

The Kurdish leader's visit to Davos and the gathering of numerous world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland coincided with a late-night missile attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Erbil on Jan. 15, 2024, resulting in the death of four civilians and injuries to six others.

Many countries worldwide reaffirmed their support and solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, and conveyed their condolences to Prime Minister Barzani.