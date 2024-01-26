Attacks targeting Kurdistan Region deliberate attempt to dismantle its structure, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday released a statement regarding recent attacks in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“The attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region are deliberate attempts by our enemies, opponents, and traitors to dismantle its structure. Their objective is to weaken the Kurdistan Region through sustained aggression and pressure, with the hope that it will eventually collapse,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister also said that the resilient and patriotic Kurdish people, along with the KRG, have the strength to resist conspiracy and oppression.

“We appreciate the sympathy and support of friendly countries who have consistently condemned these attacks. However, it is important to note that statements and condemnations alone will not suffice in ending these unjust attacks and preventing their recurrence,” he added.

Additionally, the Premier noted that the Iraqi Government must take practical measures to eliminate the threat posed by the attackers and ensure the security of not only the Kurdish region but the entirety of Iraq.

Moreover, he urged “friendly countries” to take substantial measures and offer them on-the-ground support in order to safeguard the security of the Kurdish people, their economic stability, and political harmony in the Region.

“I urge the Kurdish people to confront these conspiracies through resistance and to maintain their strong sense of patriotism,” he stressed.