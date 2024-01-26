State Department Condemns Attacks on Kurdish Infrastructure

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) – On Friday afternoon, the U.S. issued its second condemnation of the day of the attacks on infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region carried out by pro-Iranian militias.

The statement, issued by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, followed an earlier statement, issued on Friday in a tweet from the U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, denouncing the Katyusha rocket attack on the Khor Mor gas field the night before.

The attack “damaged infrastructure & exposed millions to power outages,” she explained, describing the widespread effect of the assault.

Miller’s statement, entitled “Condemning the Attacks Damaging Civilian Infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region,” was broader.

“The United States condemns yesterday’s attack by Iran-aligned militia groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR), which damaged civilian infrastructure and has jeopardized access to power throughout the IKR,” Miller’s statement said.

“Once again, we stand with our partners in Iraq, including the IKR, against these outrageous and senseless actions, and we urge Iraqi authorities to investigate and bring to justice those who are responsible,” it continued.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered an investigation into the attack. However, Sudani is under great pressure from pro-Iranian elements in Iraq. His authority over them is weak, and it remains to be seen what, if anything, will come out of the Iraqi investigation.

That said, Miller’s statement concluded with an affirmation of U.S. support for both Baghdad and Erbil.

“The United States will continue to work with the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government in support of Iraqi sovereignty and security,” he affirmed.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s Statement

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, issued a statement describing the danger in terms similar to Miller’s: the attack on the Khor Mor gas field was part of a strategic assault on the Kurdistan Region.

“The numerous attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq are brazen attempts by our enemies and traitors to undermine the Region’s very existence,” Barzani said.

“They foolishly believe that the continued attacks and pressure will break Kurdistan’s will,” he continued, “but they are wrong.”

Barzani expressed his appreciation for “the position and support of our international partners, who have always condemned these attacks,” but he also called for more action.

Like U.S.officials, Barzani called on the Iraqi government to take “practical steps to end the threat posed by these outlaw groups and protect the security of all of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.”

Barzani addressed an appeal to the international community, as well. “We also call on international friends and partners to take serious measures on the ground to ensure the security of our people and economy and to protect the political stability of the Kurdistan Region as a whole,” he said.