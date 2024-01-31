International community should play role in protecting Kurdistan Region security, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The international community should play an important role in protecting the security of the Kurdistan Region and its constitutional rights, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told the Norwegian ambassador.

The remarks by Prime Minister Barzani came as he received Espen Lindbæck, the Norwegian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, in Erbil on Wednesday.

Barzani and Lindbæck discussed the bilateral ties and the latest developments in Iraq and the region.

The premier expressed his appreciation for Norwegian solidarity and support, stressing the international community should play an important role in protecting the Kurdistan Region’s security and guaranteeing its constitutional rights.

Norway-Kurdistan Region relations have been characterized by strong economic cooperation and political support. With Norway's significant investments in the Kurdistan Region's oil and gas sector, both regions have benefited from mutually beneficial trade partnerships.

Furthermore, Norway has been a vocal advocate for the Kurdistan Region's political aspirations, providing diplomatic support and fostering dialogue between the region and the international community.

The Norwegian oil company DNO on Dec. 19, 2023, said it had increased production from its licensed Tawke field in the Kurdistan Region, with its current December average approaching 90,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

