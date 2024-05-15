Education

PM Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Teachers Union on its establishment

“The Kurdistan Teachers Union has long championed the rights of educators, giving them a voice in policies that affect us all,” the premier said in the post.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister (left) and the logo of Kurdistan Teacher's Union. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister (left) and the logo of Kurdistan Teacher's Union. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Kurdistan Teachers Union

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday congratulated Kurdistan Teachers Union on its establishment in a post on X.

“The Kurdistan Teachers Union has long championed the rights of educators, giving them a voice in policies that affect us all,” the premier said in the post.

He also added, “They ensure teachers have the support needed to retell our nation’s past, empower the new generation and make Kurdistan a better place.”

Kurdish teachers on May 5, 1962, held the founding congress for the Kurdistan Teachers Union in Sulaimani amid the Aylul (September) Revolution, spearheaded by Mullah Mustafa Barzani against the former Iraqi regime.

The Union aimed to advocate for the rights of Kurdish teachers and participate in the revolution.

The Kurdish teachers faced numerous intimidations, assassinations, and arbitrary arrests in the history of the establishment.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive