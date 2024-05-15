PM Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Teachers Union on its establishment

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday congratulated Kurdistan Teachers Union on its establishment in a post on X.

“The Kurdistan Teachers Union has long championed the rights of educators, giving them a voice in policies that affect us all,” the premier said in the post.

He also added, “They ensure teachers have the support needed to retell our nation’s past, empower the new generation and make Kurdistan a better place.”

Kurdish teachers on May 5, 1962, held the founding congress for the Kurdistan Teachers Union in Sulaimani amid the Aylul (September) Revolution, spearheaded by Mullah Mustafa Barzani against the former Iraqi regime.

The Union aimed to advocate for the rights of Kurdish teachers and participate in the revolution.

The Kurdish teachers faced numerous intimidations, assassinations, and arbitrary arrests in the history of the establishment.