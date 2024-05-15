Politics

PM Barzani, Vatican ambassador to Iraq discuss peaceful coexistence

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Vatican ambassador to Iraq Mitja Leskovar, May 15, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed peaceful coexistence with Vatican ambassador to Iraq Mitja Leskovar, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In the meeting, the Vatican Ambassador expressed gratitude to the relevant parties of the KRG for their support in providing facilities, coordinating with the Embassy, and assisting in achieving its mission.

The Vatican Ambassador also commended the KRG for safeguarding and advocating for the rights of all communities, particularly Christians, in the region.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of peaceful coexistence among different communities. Additionally, he reiterated the Kurdistan Region's dedication to safeguarding the rights of all communities.

The premier expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his endeavors in enhancing bilateral relations and extended well wishes for his upcoming assignment.

Pope Francis visited in March 2022, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and left a $350,000 donation earmarked for needy families across the embattled country.

During his trip, the pontiff delivered a message of peace and brotherhood to the war-torn communities in Iraq. His visit was also widely perceived as a hopeful sign for the nation's decimated Christian population.

