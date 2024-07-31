Senior US Defense Official Met Yezidi Leaders; Pentagon Affirms ISIS Threat Remains; Committed to Prevent its Resurgence

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) – The U.S. Defense Department announced on Tuesday that the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy, Daniel Shapiro, along with the Defeat-ISIS Coordinator, Alan Matney, met last week with Yezidi civil society leaders.

The Defense Department account of their meeting included several important points about the broader security situation. They include the Pentagon’s assessment that “the ISIS threat remains,” as well as its affirmation that it remains committed to “ensuring that ISIS will not resurge.

The Pentagon meeting was held on Friday, three days after the Yezidi leaders met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Read More: U.S. Aid to Iraq over Past Decade: $3.6 Billion

The Yezidi delegation’s visit to Washington took place “on the eve of the 10-year anniversary on August 3 of the genocide perpetrated by ISIS against the Yezidis, as well as Christians and Shia Muslims,” the Pentagon summary of the meeting explained.

“ISIS committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing against these same groups,” it continued, “and in some cases against Sunni Muslims, Kurds, and other communities.”

The Pentagon described ISIS’s great brutalities. “Between 2014 and 2017, ISIS displaced millions of Iraqis from their historic homelands, including the majority of Iraq's Yezidi population,” it said.

“In August 2014, the U.S. military played a key role in repelling ISIS assaults on displaced Yezidis stranded on Mount Sinjar and in delivering humanitarian relief in the 10 years that followed,” it explained.

Although ISIS was defeated territorially, in the sense it has ceased to control significant stretches of land, “The ISIS threat remains, and millions remain displaced” in both Iraq and Syria, “including 300,000 members of the Yezidi population,” it said.

“On the eve of the 10-year anniversary of the genocide, the Department joins its partners in the United States Government in honoring the survivors, remembering those who died, and underscoring our commitment to supporting the ongoing recovery of the communities that suffered under ISIS,” the Pentagon statement concluded, as it affirmed the Defense Department’s determination to “delivering accountability to those responsible for this tragedy, and ensuring that ISIS will not resurge.”

Need to Implement Sinjar Agreement

Indeed, last week, Washington called for implementing the Sinjar agreement, which was concluded between Baghdad and Erbil in October 2020 to facilitate the Yezidis’ return to their homeland.

As State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller affirmed, “We do believe that the Sinjar Agreement was an important start for supporting those targeted in the 2014 genocide committed by ISIS.” but It “has not yet been fully implemented, which must be done in partnership with local communities, including the Yezidis.”

As Miller stated, the agreement has not been implemented. That is due to several reasons. The presence of armed groups, including the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party), has left the area insecure, while the devastation wrought by the conflict has not been repaired. Infrastructure and housing remain destroyed.

In May, Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, visited Erbil, where she met with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani.

Zeya and Barzani agreed on the need to implement the Sinjar agreement. Most of the Yezidis currently live in IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camps in the Kurdistan Region, and, of course, the KRG would like to see them return home–but to do so voluntarily, and not be coerced.

Read More: Under Secretary Zeya reaffirms longstanding, historic US partnership with Kurdistan Region

In January, in an effort to normalize Iraq’s situation, the new Iraqi government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said that it would order the closure of all IDP camps in Iraq by July 30, including in the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG responded, however, that it would not force people to leave the camps and return to their homes, if they are unwilling to do so.

Faced with Erbil’s position, Baghdad backed down. It agreed to form a committee consisting of the federal government, the KRG, and international organizations to assess the situation, as a Kurdish official recently told the Associated Press.

“The return will be voluntary and not forced,” he said.