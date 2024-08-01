Water services given priority by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The Supervisor of Soran Independent Administration Halgurd Sheikh Najib drew attentions to water service plan as well as underlined that the 9th Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) always focused on the implementation water projects, and to be prioritized before all other ones.

On Thursday August 1st, Sheikh Najib stated in a press conference, “electricity and road services are all important, but the most important of all is the water service. Sheikh Najib also said “The Prime Minister always underscores on the water projects and its services to take place before any other plans”

Supplying water and other water related services to the towns, sub-districts, villages and districts under the Soran Independent Administration, to be strategic elements and fundamental solutions.

The supervisor reminded about the climate change impact that became an obstacle to rely on the underground water. He highlighted “Therefore, we will try to implement strategic projects by funding those projects more, based on such services, water will be provided for a long period of time and many years.”

According to his statement there had been reports of water wells dried out in which affected providing sufficient water to people.

That was one of the projects which the administration depended on to use water from other sources, thus reports showed it’s benefited from to sort the problems of water shortage out in the area.

He emphasized the projects in Soran have not stopped.

“we have started a revolution of prosperity in the center of Soran and the subdistricts, villages, districts and towns around zone,” He ended his statement by requesting from the contractors to make more efforts to finish off the projects with high standards and quality services in the assigned timeframe.