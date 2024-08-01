Follow up report of land-granting scheme

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – Following the permission given by the Kurdistan Region Government’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani regarding the land-granting scheme, property owners with invalid house- land construction forwarded their inquiry to officials, whether they can get the entitlement to the scheme.

Therefore, Kurdistan 24 carried out research and received a response from the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in regards, on Thursday August 1st, over past few days the land acquisition applications were handed over by the designated organizations to employees of the public service in the regional government.

The enquiry of invalid house- land construction dominated the agencies and organizations of the local authority. It’s brought up by the public, whether an employee who has excesses or invalid remodeling of their own property would be considered as a scheme beneficial, or still entitled to the land-granting scheme.

The other side of the complicated issue was those cases were exempted and later got registered by law by the government.

The Director General of the Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism Sarbast Mawlud, advised Kurdistan 24’s correspondent “an employee cannot fill out the land acquisition application because as the property owner with the excess or invalid remodeling property, later were registered by a rule or a decision based on the content of the buying- property contract between the government and the buyer, and that considered as a beneficial.”

"Employees who have received compensation from the civil war and forced displacement are not considered as beneficials. They can fill out applications, but the employee must declare that type of compensation in the form" Mawlud stated.