KRG’s NGO department denies allegations of establishing LGBTQ organization

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Department of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) has firmly denied recent claims by a media outlet regarding the establishment of an LGBTQ organization.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department accused the outlet of spreading misleading information without accurate evidence or official sources.

“In recent days, a media outlet that is the mouthpiece of a political party in the Kurdistan Region, without having the accurate information and evidence and referring to official sources, has published several misleading news pieces. They accuse the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of establishing an organization that in their language promotes homosexuality. The use of this word falls within the framework of distorting the minds of our society,” the statement read.

The department criticized the TV channel for violating the moral and ethical values defined in the Kurdistan Journalism Law No. 35 of 2007 and the Pledge of Honor of the International Federation of Journalists.

“This TV channel has violated all the moral and ethical values defined in the Kurdistan Journalism Law No. 35 of 2007 and the Pledge of Honor of the International Federation of Journalists, as well as the honorable profession of journalism because they have spread unfounded news without having right sources or evidence,” the statement continued.

“The release of such news resulted in organizing a news conference by some parties and individuals to issue baseless and misleading statements, which is word for word without evidence and a fabricated accusation and misleading in order to distort the minds of Kurdistan citizens.”

The statement went on to criticize those behind the accusations, suggesting their motives are politically driven: “We understand the purpose of these institutions, individuals, and parties and know that they use the holy religion of Islam for their purposes and want to attract the attention of citizens to gather and increase the number of votes. However, the citizens of the Kurdistan Region are very aware of these misrepresentations.”

The Department of NGOs reiterated its commitment to serving the Kurdistan Region in line with existing laws.

“We, as the new presidency team in the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), in the light of Law No. (1) of 2011 and Regulation No. (4), are working on a comprehensive plan to provide the conditions so that organizations freely and within the applicable laws of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region carry out important and impactful activities to revive the infrastructure and superstructure of the Kurdistan Region. Our goal, message, and great concern are to protect the country, love the land, uphold high values, and preserve the beautiful morals of our society, including all nations, religions, and communities,” the statement read.

The department also warned that it would pursue legal action against those spreading false news. “We will take legal action against those individuals, parties, and media outlets that have nothing else to do but mislead and spread false news. We will work with new energy and a civil mind to develop and advance the organizational process in the Kurdistan Region.”

In closing, the department clarified its administrative structure: “We would like to announce that there is no rank called advisor in the administrative structure of our office, but according to Regulation No. (4) / Article 2 / paragraph 1: The highest administrative rank in our office is (Director General).”