KDP President Masoud Barzani Meets French Consul General Yann Braem in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani received French Consul General Mr. Yann Braem in his hometown of Pirmam in Erbil.

During the meeting, Barzani and Braem exchanged views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, discussing the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Iraqi Government.

They also addressed the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The conversation emphasized the strong friendship and historical relations between the Kurdistan Region and France, and both parties expressed their commitment to further developing these ties.

Background

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is one of the prominent political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, founded in 1946 by the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

The KDP has played a pivotal role in the political landscape of the Kurdistan Region and has been instrumental in advocating for Kurdish autonomy within Iraq.

President Masoud Barzani, the current president of the KDP, has been a significant figure in Kurdish politics, leading the party and the region through various challenges, including the fight against ISIS and negotiations with the Iraqi central government.

The relationship between the Kurdistan Region and France has deep historical roots, with France being one of the key international supporters of the Kurdish people.

This relationship was particularly evident during the 1991 Gulf War when France played a crucial role in establishing the no-fly zone that protected the Kurdish region from Saddam Hussein's regime.

Over the years, the cooperation has extended to various fields, including political, economic, cultural, and military support, underscoring a robust bilateral partnership.

The upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections are a critical event for the region, as they will determine the political landscape and governance for the coming years. These elections are expected to address key issues such as governance, economic development, and relations with Baghdad.

The KDP, under the leadership of President Masoud Barzani, will likely play a crucial role in shaping the region's future policies and development strategies.

The meeting between President Barzani and French Consul General Mr. Yann Braem reflects the ongoing commitment of the Kurdistan Region to strengthen its international relationships and to ensure stability and progress within the region.