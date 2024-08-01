New York Times report: Ismail Haniyeh’s death linked to stashed bomb in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a report by the New York Times, it has been stated that the bomb used for the assassination of the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was smuggled into Tehran Guesthouse months prior to the unfolding incident leading to the killing of the Hamas leader.

As reported, an explosive device concealed within a highly secured complex in Iran, where Ismail Haniyeh was known to reside, led to his death, according to the Times report.

Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, was assassinated on Wednesday by an explosive device covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying. This information comes from seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and an American official.

According to five Middle Eastern officials cited in the report by the Times, the bomb had been hidden in the guesthouse about two months ago. The guesthouse, which is managed and protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, is part of a large compound known as Neshat, located in an upscale neighborhood in northern Tehran..

Mr. Haniyeh was in Tehran for the presidential inauguration. According to the five officials, the bomb was detonated remotely once it was confirmed that he was inside his room at the guesthouse. The explosion also claimed the life of a bodyguard.

The Times report detailed that the explosion shook the building, shattered some windows, and caused the partial collapse of an exterior wall, according to two Iranian officials from the Revolutionary Guards who were briefed on the incident. This damage was also visible in a photograph of the building shared with The New York Times.

As reported by The New York Times, Mr. Haniyeh, who had led Hamas's political office in Qatar, had stayed at the guesthouse several times during his visits to Tehran, according to Middle Eastern officials. All the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose sensitive details about the assassination.

The Times report reveals that Iranian officials and Hamas stated on Wednesday that Israel was responsible for the assassination, a conclusion also reached by several U.S. officials who requested anonymity. The assassination threatened to spark another wave of violence in the Middle East and disrupt ongoing negotiations to end the war in Gaza. Mr. Haniyeh had been a top negotiator in the cease-fire talks.

Israel is yet to publicly acknowledge responsibility for the killing.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stated that the United States had no prior knowledge of the assassination plot.

According to the Times report, the initial speculation over the manner of the assassination plot focused on the usage of missile, drone or plane strikes by the Israeli military.

However, the Times report suggests, the missile theory was quickly to be debunked since there was raised questions about how Israel might have been able to evade Iranian air defense systems again to carry out such a bold aerial attack in the capital of Iran, Tehran.

Accordingly, the New York Times report reveals that, “the assassins were able to exploit a different kind of gap in Iran’s defenses: a lapse in the security of a supposedly tightly guarded compound that allowed a bomb to be planted and to remain hidden for many weeks before it would eventually be triggered.”

“Such a breach, three Iranian officials said, was a catastrophic failure of intelligence and security for Iran and a tremendous embarrassment for the Guards, which uses the compound for retreats, secret meetings and housing prominent guests like Mr. Haniyeh,” the Times report stated.

According to the Times report, how the bomb was hidden in the guesthouse remains unclear.