Erbil Governor announces support for Qaysari market victims amid reconstruction efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, has provided crucial updates regarding compensation for shopkeepers affected by the recent fire at the Qaysari Market.

He emphasized the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to assisting victims, highlighting Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's direct involvement in the relief efforts.

The Qaysari Market, one of many markets in Erbil, Kirkuk, and Duhok targeted in a series of arson attacks attributed to the PKK and a few PUK-affiliated individuals, has left hundreds of shopkeepers grappling with significant losses.

"The renovation of the market has commenced swiftly following Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's directives. A total of 5.3 billion dinars has been allocated for this purpose," Governor Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24. "Two companies are diligently working in multiple shifts to ensure rapid progress."

Khoshnaw announced that shop owners in the market would receive a 50% tax exemption for 2023 and a full tax exemption for 2024. Additionally, they will be exempt from garbage, electricity, and logo fees. Government tenants will also receive wage relief, with further assistance programs being planned by the Prime Minister.

"We are committed to supporting our community in every possible way," Khoshnaw stated. "The Prime Minister has a comprehensive program to assist those affected, and we will continue to stand by our people."

The fire at the Qaysari Market erupted on the night of May 5, 2024, and was contained after several hours by the Erbil Civil Defense teams. The latest statistics indicate that 227 shops and seven small warehouses were destroyed or damaged in the blaze.

On July 1, 2024, during a joint press conference in Baghdad, the Ministries of Interior from both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq announced the arrest of suspects behind the market fires. This revelation followed a detailed intelligence operation coordinated between Erbil and Baghdad, with direct oversight from Prime Ministers Masrour Barzani and Mohammed Shia Sudani.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri disclosed that a network involving the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and members of the 70th Peshmerga and anti-terrorism units in Sulaimani were responsible for the arson attacks across Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region.

Hemn Mirani, Director General of the Office of the Ministry of Interior, stated, "Our thorough investigation has exposed a criminal network intent on causing severe harm to the livelihoods of citizens in Erbil, Duhok, Kirkuk, and other areas, aiming to disrupt the relationship between the government and its people."

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Qaysari Market on May 6, 2024, to meet with the victims and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. His commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and preventing future attacks remains steadfast.

