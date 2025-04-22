‘Kurdish Journalism a Tool for Our Just Cause,’ Says President Barzani

"Journalism and media work are important factors in promoting national awareness and preserving and enriching the Kurdish language," he stated.

2025-04-22 10:12

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Marking 127 years since the birth of Kurdish journalism, President Masoud Barzani issued a heartfelt message celebrating the pivotal role of the press in preserving Kurdish national identity, advocating for the Kurdish cause on the world stage, and promoting a culture of peace and coexistence.

In his message, President Barzani extended warm congratulations to all journalists and media workers in the Kurdistan Region. Emphasizing the multifaceted power of the press, he wrote, "Journalism and media work are important factors in promoting national awareness and preserving and enriching the Kurdish language. At the same time, Kurdish media and journalism are powerful tools for introducing our people's rightful cause to the world."

Barzani underscored the significance of Kurdish journalism not only as a cultural force but as a strategic asset in the struggle for recognition and justice. He also highlighted the media’s role in nurturing the Region’s values of peaceful coexistence and tolerance: "They are also effective means for preserving the culture of coexistence and deepening the peace-loving culture and tolerance of the people of Kurdistan."

Calling for professional integrity, the President urged media professionals to approach their responsibilities with commitment and care. “I ask all dear journalists and media professionals to deal professionally with events and developments in their work and to consider the values and interests of our people,” he said.

Kurdish Journalism Day is widely celebrated through conferences, exhibitions, and public statements, reflecting on the sacrifices and perseverance of generations of Kurdish journalists who faced censorship, exile, and hardship in their pursuit of truth and identity. From the first issue of Kurdistan—published by Mir Mikdad Midhat Bedir Khan in Cairo—to today’s vibrant media landscape, the press continues to be an essential force in the life of the Kurdish people.

President Barzani concluded his message by expressing hope for continued success in the field: “I wish success and continuity for all journalists in Kurdistan.”

Tuesday, April 22, 2025, commemorates the anniversary of the publication of the first Kurdish newspaper, Kurdistan, in 1898—a milestone that laid the foundations for Kurdish media in the modern era. The occasion is recognized annually as Kurdish Journalism Day and also marks the anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.