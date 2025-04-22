'Free Journalism Builds a Just, Advanced Kurdistan,' Kurdistan Region President Barzani

“We reaffirm our commitment to freedom of journalism and expression, and the importance and necessity of protecting free speech as one of the main foundations of democracy, progress, and a healthy and peaceful society,” he wrote.

2025-04-22 10:31

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – As the Kurdistan Region commemorated the 127th anniversary of Kurdish journalism, President Nechirvan Barzani released a powerful message celebrating the role of the press as a vital pillar of democracy, progress, and coexistence. The Region’s President used the occasion to reaffirm his administration's commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression and fostering a professional, courageous, and responsible media environment in Kurdistan.

“On the 127th anniversary of the publication of 'Kurdistan' newspaper by Mir Mikdad Midhat Bedir Khan, as well as the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, I warmly and heartily congratulate all journalists and media workers in Kurdistan, and wish them further progress and continued success,” Barzani stated.

The Kurdistan newspaper, first published in 1898 in Cairo, is widely considered the foundation of modern Kurdish journalism. Its enduring legacy is celebrated annually on April 22, a day also marking the institutionalization of media work in the region through the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.

In his message, Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized that protecting freedom of speech is indispensable to building a democratic and peaceful society. “We reaffirm our commitment to freedom of journalism and expression, and the importance and necessity of protecting free speech as one of the main foundations of democracy, progress, and a healthy and peaceful society,” he wrote.

The President stressed the Region’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers to journalistic practice, ensure access to information, and confront violations within the legal framework of journalism. He affirmed that a free, brave, and critical press is not only essential to democratic life, but a “key partner in building a more just and advanced Kurdistan.”

Barzani urged journalists to uphold professionalism, impartiality, and integrity in their reporting, and to avoid exaggeration and inflammatory language. He encouraged media workers to prioritize the public good and social harmony, playing a constructive role in advancing coexistence, tolerance, and cultural diversity.

“On this day, we respectfully remember the martyrs of Kurdistan journalism and all those who have sacrificed to deliver truth and serve society,” Barzani noted. He also expressed appreciation for the contributions of local and international organizations monitoring press freedom, stating that their evaluations are essential to improving the media landscape.

President Nechirvan Barzani’s message adds a powerful voice to a chorus of regional leaders acknowledging the profound historical significance of Kurdish journalism and its ongoing role in shaping a resilient and open society.