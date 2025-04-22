‘Kurdish Power’: Agit Kabayel on Victory, Identity, and His Dream for a United Kurdistan

Meeting President Masoud Barzani, Agit said, “It was a great honor. I gave him my WBC belt and told him, ‘You fight for Kurdistan outside the ring; I fight inside the ring.’” The symbolic gesture, he said, was a tribute to the collective Kurdish struggle.

2025-04-22 16:49

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Fresh off his stunning victory in Riyadh, where he captured the World Boxing Council (WBC) interim heavyweight title, Agit Kabayel—now ranked the number one heavyweight boxer by the WBC—spoke exclusively with Kurdistan24 in an emotional, wide-ranging interview that explored his Kurdish identity, his rise to the pinnacle of boxing, and his dreams for the future.

Sitting across from Kurdistan24’s sports anchor Avin Hussein in Erbil, Kabayel recounted the journey that brought him from modest beginnings in Germany to the international boxing stage. Born in Leverkusen in 1992 to Kurdish parents from Bakur (Northern Kurdistan), he moved to Bochum at the age of four. “We had a hard life,” Kabayel said, speaking fondly of his father’s resilience as a hardworking small business owner. Initially drawn to football, with Brazilian legend Ronaldo as his childhood idol, Kabayel eventually realized his professional future lay elsewhere.

"At 14, I understood I’d never be a professional footballer," he said. That realization, coupled with inspiration from the Rocky films, changed everything. “I watched Rocky III and Rocky IV and told myself, ‘I want this.’” He turned to boxing, and from that moment, his path was set. Today, Kabayel is the reigning WBC interim champion, a title he clinched in a landmark bout against China’s Zhilei Zhang.

The fight against Zhang, described as the most pivotal in Kabayel’s career, was viewed by many as a mismatch. “He was called the boogeyman of the heavyweight division,” Kabayel recalled. “No one wanted to fight him. He had heavy hands. But they didn’t know Kurdish power.” Against the odds, Kabayel dominated the ring, shocking analysts and fans alike. “I shocked the world again,” he said. “Now I’m the WBC interim heavyweight champion.”

As rumors circulate about a potential match with British star Anthony Joshua, Kabayel remained humble yet resolute. “I’m not a trash talker. I respect all boxers,” he said, though he made clear his sights are set higher. “I want to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight champion. But if the people want to see me fight Anthony Joshua, I’m ready.”

Kabayel’s pride in his Kurdish identity is evident in everything he does—from the ring to the community. Speaking about his friendship with Kurdish-German footballer Deniz Undav, he explained how they were dubbed “the Kurdish Lions of Germany” by fans. “We both represent Kurds in Germany,” Kabayel said. Their bond grew stronger over a podcast they co-hosted, which was watched by over 300,000 people. “I told him, ‘You must come to Kurdistan. You must see your homeland.’”

This sense of unity across borders was a recurring theme in the interview. “We are all one people,” Kabayel said. “Not Kurds from Turkey, Syria, or Iran—just Kurds.”

His passion for Kurdistan was on full display during his recent visit. “My heart was warm. This is my homeland. Kurdistan is very, very beautiful,” he said. Kabayel visited several cities, including Duhok, where he presented his championship belt following Duhok SC’s league victory. “I tell all Kurds around the world: come and see Kurdistan with your own eyes.”

One of the most touching moments of Kabayel’s visit was his meeting with President Masoud Barzani. “It was a great honor,” he said. “I gave him my WBC belt and told him, ‘You fight for Kurdistan outside the ring; I fight inside the ring.’” The symbolic gesture, he said, was a tribute to the collective Kurdish struggle.

Another memorable moment came just before the fight in Riyadh, when none other than Cristiano Ronaldo reached out with a message of encouragement. “He messaged me before the weigh-in. I thought it was fake at first,” Kabayel laughed. “But it was really him. After the fight, he congratulated me. Now we even message on Instagram. Maybe it’s the start of a small friendship.”

In his closing words, Kabayel thanked the Kurdish people worldwide for their unwavering support. “We may not have the biggest belt yet, but it’s coming. This is Kurdish power. Thank you for your support. This victory is for you.”

With charisma in and out of the ring, Agit Kabayel continues to be a powerful symbol of Kurdish pride, resilience, and unity on the world stage. And as he prepares for future challenges, one thing is clear: this Kurdish lion is just getting started.

Kurdistan24's Sports desk contributed to this report.