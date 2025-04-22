Bahçeli Calls on PKK to Disband and Disarm as Imrali Delegation Confirms Ongoing Peace Talks

“The most appropriate course of action for the PKK is to hold their conference and, in line with the Imrali message, dissolve the organization completely and hand over its arms to the Republic of Türkiye," said Devlet Bahçeli.

2025-04-22 18:31

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Türkiye’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, urging the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) a designated terrorist group by U.S., EU and Türkiye to hold their conference, dissolve the organization, and immediately disarm in accordance with the February 27 message from imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Bahçeli, known for his hardline nationalist rhetoric, declared, “The most appropriate course of action for the PKK is to hold their conference and, in line with the Imrali message, dissolve the organization completely and hand over its arms to the Republic of Türkiye. Continued armed insurgency is a stain on human dignity—it must not persist any longer.”

A direct rebuke to the CHP's leadership

Responding to comments from Özgür Özel, chairman of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who recently stated, “We do not declare war,” Bahçeli retorted, “This is not only illogical and shortsighted—it’s disgraceful. It is unclear whom the war is declared against, and for what purpose.”

Bahçeli's remarks underscore ongoing tensions in Turkish domestic politics, particularly as the government faces growing pressure to address the Kurdish issue amid signs of a cautiously rekindled peace dialogue.

Imrali delegation confirms Öcalan’s commitment to peace

On Monday, a delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party made its fourth visit to Imrali Prison, where Abdullah Öcalan has been held in solitary confinement since 1999. Following the meeting, DEM Party MP Pervin Buldan told reporters that discussions with Öcalan had focused on the future of the peace process.

“Öcalan confirmed that the work continues,” Buldan said at a press conference. “There is still a strong commitment to peace, and the conversation was constructive.”

She also relayed a personal message from Öcalan to veteran Kurdish politician and peace advocate Sırrı Süreyya Önder, who is currently recovering from health issues. “He [Önder] is dear to us because he works for peace,” Buldan quoted Öcalan as saying. “We have collaborated in the past, and I appreciate his efforts.”

Backdrop of political maneuvering and Erdoğan’s engagement

The latest developments come amid subtle political shifts in Ankara. On April 10, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with DEM Party representatives—an unusual gesture seen by observers as a possible opening for renewed dialogue on the Kurdish issue, after years of stalled negotiations.

Öcalan’s February 27 message, delivered publicly by Kurdish politician Ahmet Türk, called explicitly for the disarmament of the PKK—a move widely interpreted as a strategic olive branch. Bahçeli’s response, however, suggests that any political resolution must begin with complete capitulation by the Kurdish movement.

A polarized path forward

While the MHP calls for the PKK’s total surrender, the DEM Party continues to advocate for a peaceful, negotiated solution that includes addressing Kurdish cultural, political, and linguistic rights within a democratic framework.

Bahçeli’s rhetoric may resonate with his nationalist base, but it also risks derailing fragile channels of communication now being reactivated. With Öcalan reiterating his call for peace and DEM officials confirming that “the work continues,” the coming weeks may prove decisive for the future of Kurdish-Turkish reconciliation.