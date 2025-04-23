Strong Earthquake Shakes Istanbul, No Immediate Reports of Damage

The quake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, just off the coast of Istanbul

15 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck Istanbul on Tuesday, according to Turkey’s emergency management agency, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

The quake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, just off the coast of Istanbul, a densely populated city that spans both Europe and Asia.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as new information becomes available.