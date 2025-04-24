president Nechirvan Barzani Stress Kurdish Unity as Cornerstone for Stability in Syria

Nechirvan Barzani underscored that unity among Kurdish forces and political parties in Syria remains the key to securing the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people.

2025-04-24 14:02

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi reaffirmed the indispensable need for unity and harmony among Kurdish parties in Syria during a pivotal meeting held Wednesday night, in Erbil.

The meeting delved into the latest political and security developments in Syria, including the dynamics between the SDF, Kurdish political actors, and the Syrian central government. Pres Nechirvan and Abdi emphasized the importance of maintaining robust lines of communication and enhancing cooperation to navigate the country’s volatile landscape.

Strengthening Kurdish Solidarity in Syria

Barzani underscored that unity among Kurdish forces and political parties in Syria remains the key to securing the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people. He described intra-Kurdish cohesion not only as a national necessity but also as a political imperative amid the regional transformations and power shifts.

“Kurdish consensus in Syria is a guarantee for realizing the aspirations of our people,” the two leaders agreed, stressing that fragmentation could undermine hard-earned gains and obstruct the path toward constitutional recognition.

Inclusive Governance and Counterterrorism

Discussions also focused on the broader Syrian context, with both sides advocating for a governance model that ensures equal representation and rights for all ethnic and religious components in the country. They called for an inclusive political process that incorporates Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians, and all segments of Syrian society.

Counterterrorism cooperation featured prominently in the dialogue, particularly the enduring threat posed by ISIS. president Nechirvan Barzani reiterated that the importance of continued collaboration between SDF and the international coalition in order to prevent the resurgence of terrorist groups.

Al-Hol Camp and Regional Security

The situation in the notorious al-Hol camp—home to thousands of displaced persons and families of ISIS fighters—was highlighted as a persistent humanitarian and security challenge. Both expressed concern over the camp’s potential to become a breeding ground for extremism if left unaddressed, and emphasized the need for international support to resolve the crisis comprehensively.