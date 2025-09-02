PM Barzani, UN Envoy Emphasize Protection of Kurdistan Region’s Federal Entity

PM Masrour Barzani and UN envoy Mohammed al-Hassan emphasized protecting the Kurdistan Region's federal entity, constitutional rights, and financial dues in a high-level meeting, underscoring a consistent KRG stance on its status within Iraq.

2025-09-02 12:58

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the top United Nations envoy in Iraq have jointly underscored the critical importance of protecting the Kurdistan Region's federal entity, securing its constitutional rights, and guaranteeing the financial entitlements of its people. This strong reaffirmation of the region's status was the central theme of a high-level meeting that addressed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region.

The discussions took place in Erbil on Tuesday when Prime Minister Barzani received Mohammed al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

According to a statement on the meeting, while the talks covered the general situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, the "main focus" was a shared emphasis on the necessity of respecting the federal structure of the state and ensuring the rights of the Kurdish people are upheld as enshrined in the Iraqi constitution.

This high-level dialogue is the latest in a consistent series of engagements between senior Kurdish leadership and the United Nations, reflecting an ongoing effort by the KRG to secure international attention and support for resolving longstanding disputes with the federal government in Baghdad.

The core issues of constitutional rights and financial dues have been a recurring and central topic in these meetings.

In a meeting with the UN envoy just over a month earlier, on July 29, Prime Minister Barzani similarly stressed the need to guarantee the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights and financial entitlements. During those talks, the Prime Minister also demanded that the KRG "be dealt with in a just manner, consistent with its official status as a constitutional and federal entity within Iraq," according to a KRG statement at the time.

That discussion also highlighted pressing security concerns, with the Prime Minister calling for an end to terrorist attacks on the region's energy infrastructure and for legal action to be taken against the perpetrators.

The consistent message from the KRG leadership was further demonstrated when President Masoud Barzani met with al-Hassan in Pirmam on July 30. That meeting, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, also centered on the relationship between the KRG and the federal government, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of coordination and collaboration to address ongoing challenges.

For his part, the UN Special Representative has publicly acknowledged the Kurdistan Region's unique position and progress.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 in April, al-Hassan praised the region’s stability and development, calling it a model for the rest of the country. “Anyone who comes to the Kurdistan Region can feel that it is a stable, prosperous, and vibrant part of Iraq. There is international investment here precisely because there is stability,” he stated.

He also commended the region's leadership for their commitment to peace and development. This mutual respect has formed the basis of a strong working relationship, with the KRG repeatedly reaffirming the importance of the continued presence and work of UN agencies in the region.

The UN's role extends to advocating for solutions to Iraq’s most pressing challenges, which often require close cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

During a UN Security Council briefing in June, al-Hassan emphasized the need for increased cooperation between the two governments to resolve their issues based on the constitution. He also drew attention to dire humanitarian situations, such as the plight of the Yezidi community, noting that 100,000 Yezidis remained displaced in camps. In subsequent discussions, al-Hassan has reiterated the UN's commitment to finding a lasting solution, including through the full implementation of the Sinjar Agreement.

Signed in October 2020 by Erbil and Baghdad, the agreement aims to normalize the security and administrative situation in the Yezidi homeland, a goal that remains unfulfilled and requires concerted federal and regional efforts. The UN envoy has stressed that his office will continue to work closely with both the KRG and the Iraqi federal government to facilitate the safe return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The September 2 meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and Special Representative al-Hassan thus represents another crucial step in this ongoing dialogue.

By consistently raising the core principles of federalism, constitutional rights, and financial security with the UN's top representative, the Kurdistan Regional Government continues to leverage international diplomacy to advocate for a stable and constitutionally sound relationship with Baghdad, ensuring that the rights and status of the Kurdistan Region are respected as Iraq navigates its complex future.