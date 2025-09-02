KRG Prime Minister Holds Key Talks with French Ambassador to Iraq

The meeting highlighted efforts to strengthen KRG-French ties, discussed federal relations and budget allocations, and reviewed preparations for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and the formation of a new regional cabinet.

2025-09-02 13:39

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Patrick Durel, the French Ambassador to Iraq, at his office in Erbil.

The meeting, which was also attended by Yan Brem, the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ties with the federal government of Iraq, as well as the overall political situation in the country.

The discussion also touched on preparations for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and the formation of the next KRG cabinet.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of respecting the KRG’s constitutional rights within the framework of a federal Iraq. He reiterated that budget allocations and the transfer of financial resources should be conducted smoothly and without obstacles.

The officials also exchanged views on efforts and ongoing discussions regarding the formation of the new KRG cabinet, reflecting the government’s continued focus on institutional stability and governance.

France–Kurdistan Region Relations: A Deepening Partnership

The relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region is rooted in historical ties and has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing diplomacy, trade, security, and cultural exchange. France has maintained a consistent presence in the region, with a consulate in Erbil and a KRG official Representation in Paris.

These offices reflect the longstanding and strategic nature of bilateral relations, providing vital channels for dialogue, cooperation, and cultural exchange.

In recent years, high-level diplomatic engagements have reinforced this partnership. On June 30, 2025, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with French Ambassador Patrick Durel to discuss the political situation and recent developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, focusing on regional stability, Erbil-Baghdad relations, and preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections.

In November 2024, PM Barzani and Ambassador Durel addressed issues between the KRG and the federal government, emphasizing equitable budget allocations and the swift formation of the new KRG cabinet.

Additionally, in September 2024, the two leaders met to discuss key developments in Iraq and bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of ongoing cooperation.

France and the Kurdistan Region collaborate across multiple areas. In security and counterterrorism, France has been a key partner in supporting the region’s efforts against ISIS, including training and equipping Peshmerga forces, alongside providing humanitarian aid to displaced populations.

Economic and trade relations have also been a priority, with French companies exploring investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Furthermore, France and the Kurdistan Region have fostered cultural and educational exchanges, promoting mutual understanding through academic partnerships and cultural events that celebrate shared heritage.

These interactions and initiatives illustrate a deepening partnership between France and the Kurdistan Region, combining political dialogue, security collaboration, economic engagement, and cultural cooperation, positioning both sides for a continued and constructive relationship.