PM Barzani, New CENTCOM Commander Discuss Security, Peshmerga Reform

2025-09-02 18:57

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Admiral Brad Cooper, the newly appointed Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Admiral Cooper on assuming his new post and wished him success in his duties. He also expressed gratitude for Washington’s continued cooperation and support for the Kurdistan Region, particularly in advancing reforms to unify the Peshmerga forces.

The meeting was also attended by General Kevin Lambert, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), who assumed office in July.

Discussions focused on the importance of sustained support for the Peshmerga, the security situation in Iraq and the wider region, and ongoing efforts to confront the threat of ISIS. The two sides also exchanged views on recent developments in Syria.

Admiral Cooper reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s role as a key ally and partner of the United States in the Middle East and reiterated Washington’s commitment to supporting the region’s security and stability.

The U.S.-led coalition has partnered with Peshmerga forces since 2014, when ISIS seized large swaths of territory across Iraq and Syria. While the group lost its territorial “caliphate” in 2017, ISIS remnants remain active in remote areas, carrying out insurgent-style attacks that continue to threaten civilians and security forces.

The Kurdistan Region has played a frontline role in the fight against ISIS, with Peshmerga forces often working alongside coalition troops. Washington continues to provide training, equipment, and advisory support to enhance the Peshmerga’s capabilities, including ongoing reforms aimed at unifying the force under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

CENTCOM regularly engages with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders as part of U.S. efforts to maintain regional stability, prevent an ISIS resurgence, and counter wider security threats across the Middle East.

The coalition's ongoing support reflects the shared goal of ensuring that ISIS cannot regain a foothold in the region. By strengthening the Peshmerga's capabilities and fostering collaboration between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, the U.S. aims to promote long-term security and counter emerging threats in the area.