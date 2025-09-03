PM Barzani Facilitates Release of 25 Kurdish Migrants from Libya

According to a statement from the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, the released youths expressed their gratitude in a video call with the head of the department, Safeen Dizayee, praising the KRG for its concern and swift intervention.

2025-09-03 17:06

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Twenty-five Kurdish migrants detained in Libya have been released and are set to return home, following coordinated efforts between the Iraqi Embassy in Libya and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, with the direct support of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

According to a statement from the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, the released youths expressed their gratitude in a video call with the head of the department, Safeen Dizayee, praising the KRG for its concern and swift intervention.

Dizayee welcomed their safe release and thanked Ahmed Sahaf, Chargé d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Libya, for his close cooperation with the Kurdistan Region.

“Based on the recommendation and support of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the procedures for the return of these young people to the Kurdistan Region have been completed, and they have been provided with passports and return tickets. They are scheduled to return on September 10,” the statement noted.

Last month, similar efforts by the KRG Department of Foreign Relations and the Iraqi Embassy in Libya secured the release of six other Kurdish youths from detention, ensuring their safe return to the Kurdistan Region.

Libya has become a major route for illegal migration to Europe, particularly Italy. Many young people from the Kurdistan Region and elsewhere attempt the journey, often facing arrest, detention, and harsh conditions along the way. Many of these migrants endure extreme hardships, including abuse and exploitation, during their journeys. Humanitarian organizations and governments are working together to address the root causes of illegal migration and provide support to those affected.

Also, on March 27, the Iraqi embassy in Tripoli announced the release of several Iraqi nationals who had been detained in Libya for attempting to migrate illegally to Europe.

