Duhok Enjoys 24-Hour Electricity Through Runaki Program

Duhok achieves 24-hour electricity for 120,000+ subscribers under KRG’s Runaki Program, completed in 4 months. The initiative has shut down 450 private generators, improved commerce, and reduced outages.

2025-09-03 18:25

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The residents of Duhok are enjoying uninterrupted electricity around the clock, following the successful completion of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ambitious Runaki Program.

The initiative, launched in March and completed in just four months, has brought continuous power to more than 120,000 subscribers in the city, enabling the shutdown of 450 private generators that once dominated neighborhoods and markets. Officials and citizens alike say the Program has not only solved the chronic electricity shortages but also improved quality of life, revitalized commerce, and reduced household expenses.

In Sarheldan neighborhood, residents describe the shift as life-changing.

“Electricity has not gone out in our home for more than three months,” said Shukri Haji, a Duhok resident. “This solved the electricity problem, and thank God, everything is now available. Without 24-hour power, we could not have endured the summer heat.”

His wife, Meslikhan Naqdal, echoed the sentiment: “We are very comfortable. We no longer suffer from outages. Before, we faced endless hardship, but now everything works and even paying bills is easier.”

Shop owners also report major improvements. Zaki Said, who runs a juice store, said, “All our equipment now works 24 hours a day. This has helped us a lot in our business. Before Runaki, we had outages lasting up to 23 or 24 hours, crippling work. Now the situation is far better.”

Hazem Mohammed, deputy director general of electricity in Duhok, confirmed that the Program exceeded expectations.

“The plan was to complete it within one year, but we delivered electricity to all of Duhok city in just four months,” he said. “Now the entire city center, its districts, sub-districts, and villages enjoy uninterrupted power.”

According to Mohammed, more than 450,000 people are directly benefiting, including over 120,000 subscribers on the private network.

The success in Duhok follows rapid progress in Sulaimani. On Aug. 24, Sirwan Mohammed, spokesperson for the city’s electricity directorate, announced that 80 percent of neighborhoods are already receiving 24-hour electricity. More than 200 neighborhoods are connected, with the remainder of the city center expected to be covered before year’s end.

The Program has also shut down more than 518 private generators in Sulaimani, cutting carbon dioxide emissions equal to 90,000 cars. Preparations are underway to extend coverage to Chamchamal and other districts.

The Runaki Program has attracted attention beyond the Kurdistan Region. On Sept. 3, Fares Mirkhan, acting director of production at the KRG Ministry of Electricity, told Kurdistan24 that nearly four million citizens—around 40 percent of the Kurdistan Region’s population—now benefit from 24-hour electricity.

He said electricity consumption has dropped by 30 percent since the Program began, reflecting increased efficiency and public awareness.

Mirkhan revealed that a delegation from Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity recently visited Erbil to explore how Baghdad could replicate the Program at the federal level. “This Program has drawn not only national but also international attention,” he noted.

Mirkhan emphasized that electricity production in the Kurdistan Region increased by 1,890 megawatts under the current cabinet, relying on gas, crude oil, water, and solar energy. For the first time, wasted gas from refineries is being utilized, powering the 160-megawatt Garmiyan plant.

A new Program using waste to generate electricity, led by a UAE-based company, is expected to be completed within a year. Meanwhile, solar initiatives are being prioritized, with 40 megawatts already planned, capitalizing on the region’s 300 sunny days per year.

Officials and citizens agree that the Runaki Program represents one of the most significant public service achievements in recent years. By delivering 24-hour electricity, shutting down thousands of generators, and paving the way for sustainable energy, the initiative is transforming both urban life and the economic landscape of Kurdistan.

As Duhok sets an example and Sulaimani nears full coverage, expectations are rising that the entire Kurdistan Region will soon share in this new era of uninterrupted power.