PM Barzani Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Addresses Sulaimani Unrest and Oil Export Talks

At the outset, Prime Minister Barzani expressed concern over the recent unrest in Sulaimani, which left several citizens dead or injured. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and stressed that disputes must be resolved through legal means.

2025-09-03 18:41

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers, with Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in attendance, according to a government statement.

At the outset, Prime Minister Barzani expressed concern over the recent unrest in Sulaimani, which left several citizens dead or injured. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and stressed that disputes must be resolved through legal means.

Deputy Prime Minister Talabani briefed the cabinet on the August 22 incidents, claiming there had been an attempt to create chaos and a plot to assassinate the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). He said the measures taken were aimed at preventing disorder and enforcing the law, adding that legal action is underway.

On August 22, PUK forces arrested People's Front leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi and his brother, Polad Sheikh Jangi, following intense fighting at the Lalazar Hotel, which is also Sheikh Jangi's residence.

Read More: PUK Forces Arrest Lahur Sheikh Jangi and His Brother Amid Ongoing Clashes in Sulaimani

The Prime Minister also congratulated Muslims in Kurdistan and across the world on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, wishing happiness, peace, and tranquility for all.

Turning to economic issues, the Council of Ministers reviewed the latest talks between the KRG and the Iraqi Federal Government regarding oil exports and non-oil revenues. Natural Resources Minister Kamal Mohammad, Diwan President Umed Sabah, and Council Secretary Amanj Raheem presented the outcome of recent negotiations in Baghdad.

The Council welcomed progress made in removing barriers to oil exports and praised the delegation for defending the rights of public employees and safeguarding the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements. It also instructed the team to continue efforts with Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues.

The delegation held a meeting with officials from Iraq’s Oil Ministry on Tuesday in Baghdad to address two unresolved points of disagreement, according to Kurdistan24’s correspondent Shvan Jabari.

Kurdistan24’s correspondent also said the talks focused on key financial and contractual issues between the two sides. The KRG is seeking a fee of $1 to $3 per barrel for transporting oil from production fields to export pipelines at Turkey’s Ceyhan port, a demand the Federal Oil Ministry has so far rejected.

Read More: KRG Delegation, Iraqi Oil Ministry Discuss Outstanding Disputes in Baghdad

The cabinet emphasized that KRG salaries and financial dues must not be tied to political disputes, citing the Federal Financial Management Law, the Federal Budget Law, and rulings of the Federal Supreme Court.

The ministers further noted that despite entering September, salaries for June are now set to be released to the Kurdistan Region, in line with federal court decisions. A joint special committee has been formed to address the sharing of non-oil revenues within the framework of Iraqi law.

The Council reiterated that efforts are underway to restore oil production to pre-attack levels following recent drone strikes on oil fields and facilities in the Kurdistan Region.