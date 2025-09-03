US Congressman Joe Wilson Introduces Amendment Supporting Kurdistan Region

“The United States supports providing the KRG with the necessary security measures so that the KRG can defend itself from attacks by Iran and its puppet militias against the KRG and its energy resources,” the amendment reads.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina has introduced an amendment affirming the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as a vital strategic partner of the United States.

The proposed amendment, shared by Wilson on his official social media platform X, emphasizes the importance of U.S.-Kurdistan Region relations while calling on the Iraqi government to halt destabilizing measures against the Kurdistan Region.

The document states that Baghdad must end its efforts to block salaries and payments to Kurdistan Region public employees, as well as attempts to hinder the Region’s ability to develop and export its petroleum resources. It further calls for an end to attacks carried out by Iraqi militias funded by the Iraqi government.

“The United States supports providing the KRG with the necessary security measures so that the KRG can defend itself from attacks by Iran and its puppet militias against the KRG and its energy resources,” the amendment reads.

Wilson’s move reflects growing concern in Washington over tensions between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad, as well as Iranian influence in Iraq.

If adopted, the amendment would reinforce U.S. political and security backing for the Kurdistan Region at a time of heightened regional challenges.

The delayed salary payments have caused significant hardship for public sector employees in the Kurdistan Region, exacerbating financial instability and deepening mistrust between the KRG and the federal government. This ongoing dispute underscores the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to ensure economic stability and uphold constitutional obligations.

In July, over 20 drone attacks targeted cities throughout the Kurdistan Region.

Nine of these attacks have specifically targeted vital oil fields, including Khurmala, Khor Mor, Sarsink, Atrush, Bai Hassan, Peshkhabur, Tawke, and facilities operated by Hunt Oil. The other attacks have been directed at security forces and airports within the region.

U.S. support for the KRG is crucial for maintaining stability in the region, given its strategic importance in countering regional threats. By reinforcing political and security ties, the United States can help ensure that the KRG remains resilient against external pressures and internal challenges. This partnership not only supports the KRG's autonomy but also contributes to broader regional security and energy stability.