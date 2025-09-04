CENTCOM Commander Meets SDF Leader Mazloum Abdi, Reaffirms U.S. Support

The discussions centered on U.S. support for the SDF, counterterrorism cooperation, and the management of ISIS detainee camps and prisons. Admiral Cooper underscored Washington’s continued partnership with the SDF in the fight against terrorism.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), met on Thursday with Admiral Brad Cooper, the newly appointed commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), during Cooper’s visit to northeastern Syria (West Kurdistan).

According to media outlets close to the SDF, the discussions centered on U.S. support for the SDF, counterterrorism cooperation, and the management of ISIS detainee camps and prisons. Admiral Cooper underscored Washington’s continued partnership with the SDF in the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders also reviewed the status of ongoing negotiations with the Syrian government. Abdi reaffirmed the SDF’s commitment to the March 10 agreement with Damascus, stressing the importance of continued dialogue and urging the Syrian government to take practical steps to build mutual trust.

The meeting reflects Washington’s ongoing engagement with its local partners in the region amid persistent security challenges and the threat of an ISIS resurgence.

On March 10, the SDF reached an agreement to integrate into Syrian state institutions under the caretaker government. Abdi met with the committee established by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to oversee the implementation of the deal.

Integrating the SDF into Syrian state institutions poses several challenges, including reconciling differing political ideologies and governance structures. Additionally, there may be resistance from factions within the Syrian government who are wary of compromising on their autonomy or power. Ensuring equitable representation and addressing longstanding grievances will be crucial to fostering a successful integration process.