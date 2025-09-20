PM Barzani Hails Japanese Confidence in Kurdistan at Inauguration of Toyota’s Iraq Hub in Duhok

PM Masrour Barzani inaugurated a major Toyota warehouse and pre-inspection center in Duhok, hailing it as a sign of Japan's deep confidence in the Kurdistan Region. He praised the project for making Duhok a hub for all of Iraq, creating local jobs, and transferring professional skills.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a major signal of growing international economic confidence in the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art warehouse and pre-inspection center for the global automotive giant Toyota, hailing the landmark project as a testament to Japan’s deep trust in the region's stability and its strategic position as a commercial gateway.

The new facility, located in Duhok province, will serve as the central distribution hub for all new Japanese vehicles entering the Iraqi market, a development the Prime Minister described as a source of immense joy and a significant boost to the regional economy.

The inauguration ceremony, a high-profile event that underscored the project's importance, was part of a packed day of development-focused activities for the Prime Minister in Duhok. Earlier in the day, he had officially opened the strategic Sheikhan-Lalish dual carriageway, and later in the afternoon, he was scheduled to inaugurate the expansive new Sarhildan Park.

The trio of events—spanning critical infrastructure, public services, and major private sector investment—painted a vivid picture of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) multi-faceted and active development agenda being realized on the ground.

During his speech at the Toyota center, Prime Minister Barzani extended a warm welcome to the assembled dignitaries, which included the Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, the Japanese Consul, and senior representatives from Toyota and its local partner, Sardar Group. He offered his warmest congratulations to Mr. Sardar and the Sardar Group for their commendable work in bringing the ambitious project to fruition.

The Prime Minister immediately highlighted the profound strategic significance of the investment, framing it as a powerful endorsement of the Kurdistan Region's business climate and reliability.

"It is truly a source of joy to see that a country like Japan has such strong confidence in the Kurdistan Region, designating a city in Kurdistan as the hub from which all Japanese vehicles entering Iraq will be distributed to other cities," he stated.

This decision by a leading global corporation from one of the world's largest economies to centralize its entire Iraqi distribution network within the Kurdistan Region speaks volumes about the perceived security, logistical efficiency, and predictable regulatory environment that the KRG has cultivated.

It positions Duhok not merely as a provincial center, but as a critical commercial and logistical nexus for the whole of Iraq, capable of meeting the exacting standards of a world-renowned brand like Toyota.

Prime Minister Barzani used the occasion to reaffirm the foundational principles of his administration's economic policy, emphasizing a proactive and supportive role for the government in fostering private sector growth.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government has always been a supporter of and will continue to support such large-scale commercial and investment projects, which undoubtedly contribute to advancing the economy of the Kurdistan Region and help our people to learn more about this kind of professional work," he declared.

He then detailed the tangible, multi-layered benefits that such projects bring to the Kurdish people, moving beyond simple economic metrics to focus on human capital development.

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at seeing local residents employed at the new facility, noting that the center is not just a logistical waypoint but a place of learning and skill acquisition. "I was pleased to see that some of the employees working here are local residents who are learning professional skills," he remarked.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the sophisticated nature of the work being done at the center, highlighting that it represents a significant transfer of expertise and technology into the region.

"Not only are the vehicles imported and distributed from here, but they also undergo high-quality control inspections, conducted according to Japanese standards," he explained. "Furthermore, some of the vehicle parts are assembled here. All of this creates job opportunities, brings more expertise into our country, and helps our people learn better skills."

This focus on creating a skilled local workforce and embedding international best practices is a cornerstone of the KRG's vision for sustainable economic development.

The establishment of a pre-inspection and assembly facility that adheres to stringent "Japanese standards" ensures that the benefits of the investment are not fleeting, but rather contribute to building a more capable and competitive local labor market for the long term.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that this model would be replicated, stating his desire that "even more professional work of this kind is established, and that this company, God willing, can undertake even larger projects."

In his remarks, Prime Minister Barzani also articulated the delicate but crucial balance that the KRG strives to maintain between fostering a pro-business environment and safeguarding the rights and interests of its citizens. He offered a direct assurance to both investors and the public, promising a government that acts as a fair and reliable arbiter.

"Rest assured that the regional government will support you in protecting all the rights of merchants and investors," he said, addressing the business leaders present. "At the same time, the KRG will, as always, protect the rights of its citizens. The government will help, support, and provide the necessary facilitation to foster the healthy relationship that must exist between businesses and citizens."

This pledge of a balanced approach, where the government facilitates a "healthy relationship" between the private sector and the populace, is central to the administration's goal of ensuring that economic growth is inclusive and contributes to the overall well-being of society.

It signals to both international investors and local communities that the KRG is committed to a model of development that is not only profitable but also equitable and socially responsible.

Concluding his address with a note of optimism and encouragement, the Prime Minister once again congratulated the project's stakeholders and wished them continued success. "Once again, I congratulate you," he said. "May you always be successful."

The inauguration of the Toyota center stands as a powerful and tangible symbol of the KRG's success in translating its vision for a diversified, modern, and resilient economy into a concrete reality, attracting world-class partners to invest in the future of the Kurdistan Region.