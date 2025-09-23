Kurdistan Region Presidency Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Self-Determination at UN Discussions

In a statement, the Presidency stressed that the Kurdistan Region attaches “great importance” to international and UN-level deliberations on Palestine, underlining its consistent position that “warfare and violence will not resolve any issues.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Tuesday reiterated its steadfast support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood, as discussions on the conflict continue on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a statement, the Presidency stressed that the Kurdistan Region attaches “great importance” to international and UN-level deliberations on Palestine, underlining its consistent position that “warfare and violence will not resolve any issues.” Instead, it called for fostering peace, coexistence, and justice to ensure dignity and stability for all peoples of the region.

“As a nation that has endured numerous sacrifices for our own freedom and rights, we honor the struggle and sacrifices of the people of Palestine in their quest for freedom,” the statement read, recalling that the Kurdistan Region has long hosted a Palestinian representative office as a symbol of its solidarity.

The Presidency emphasized that only by ceasing hostilities and ensuring justice in line with international law can lasting peace and prosperity be achieved in the Middle East.

Erbil has hosted diplomatic and representative missions for decades, including that of the State of Palestine, reflecting its role as a hub for international engagement with Iraq.

The statement comes amid heightened global focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at this year’s UNGA, where world leaders are addressing the humanitarian and political dimensions of the crisis. By reaffirming its stance, the Kurdistan Region seeks to highlight its broader vision of promoting peace, coexistence, and human rights across the Middle East.

On Sunday, the UK, Canada, and Australia Recognized a Palestinian State Despite US and Israeli Opposition. It was part of a broader effort to end the war in Gaza and promote lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

This move reflects growing international support for a two-state solution, despite opposition from key players like the US and Israel. By recognizing Palestine, these nations aim to foster dialogue, address humanitarian concerns, and encourage a peaceful resolution to the decades-long conflict.

