DAANES Representative Calls for Urgent Action as Attacks on Kurdish Neighborhoods in Aleppo Continue

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Fathullah Hosseini, the representative of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) in Sulaimani, on Thursday called for an urgent solution to halt ongoing attacks on the Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo, warning that Syria cannot endure another cycle of war.

Speaking at a press conference, Hosseini stressed that any future political framework for Syria must be inclusive and representative of all its communities. He rejected attempts to monopolize power, saying Damascus “is not the capital of a single person or ethnic group, but belongs to all Syrians.”

“They cannot break the Kurdish will,” Hosseini said, adding that following the collapse of the Assad regime and the Ba’ath Party, Syria is entering “another dangerous stage.” He asserted that the Kurds remain the only party committed to peace and stability in the country.

Hosseini also urged the international community to take a firm stance against the attacks, noting that several of the armed factions involved are designated as terrorist groups and are targeting Kurdish civilians. “Syria cannot tolerate another war,” he emphasized.

His remarks come amid escalating military tensions in northern Aleppo. Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) internal security forces, known as Asayish, announced that they had successfully repelled a large-scale land and air assault launched by Damascus government factions against Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh.

According to Asayish, the attack followed three consecutive days of intense shelling using tanks and BM-21 Grad missiles and involved more than 60 tanks and armored vehicles, thousands of fighters, and support from suicide drones. Security forces reported strong resistance on the Ashrafiyeh front, resulting in significant losses among the attacking forces, including the destruction of a tank and five military vehicles, the downing of seven suicide drones, and dozens of fatalities, forcing the attackers to retreat.

Asayish described the assault as lacking any legal or military justification and held the Syrian government responsible for the escalation and its impact on civilians. The forces said they remain on high alert to counter any further attempts to seize populated areas by force.

Meanwhile, public anger over the attacks has spread beyond Syria. On Thursday, a mass demonstration was held in Diyarbakir, where protesters condemned the actions of Damascus government factions against the Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo.

The situation in northern Aleppo remains tense, with residents of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh continuing to face the consequences of ongoing military developments.