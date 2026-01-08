SDF Forces Repel Major Attack on Kurdish Neighborhoods in Aleppo

According to Asayish, the attack came after three consecutive days of heavy shelling, including the use of tanks and BM-21 "Grad" missiles, targeting civilian and residential units.

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) internal security forces, known as Asayish, announced on Thursday that they had successfully repelled a large-scale land and air assault launched by Damascus government factions against the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in Aleppo.

According to Asayish, the attack came after three consecutive days of heavy shelling, including the use of tanks and BM-21 "Grad" missiles, targeting civilian and residential units. The offensive involved more than 60 tanks and armored vehicles, thousands of fighters, and was supported by suicide drones.

Security officials reported that the attacking forces encountered strong resistance, particularly on the Ashrafiyeh front, resulting in significant casualties. One tank and five military vehicles were destroyed, while seven suicide drones were shot down. Dozens of attackers were reported killed, forcing the remaining forces to retreat from the area.

Asayish forces stated that the assault had no legal or military justification and accused the Syrian government of responsibility for the escalation and its consequences for civilians. They emphasized that defensive units remain on high alert and fully prepared to counter any further attempts to seize populated areas of Aleppo through force and heavy weaponry.

Earlier, internal security forces also reported downing an additional suicide drone launched by Damascus government factions, underscoring continued security threats in the city.

The situation in northern Aleppo remains tense, with residents in Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh affected by ongoing military developments.