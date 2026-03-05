US Secretary of State Pledges Full Support to Turkey After Iranian Missile Intercepted Over Turkish Airspace

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged full US support to Turkey after NATO air defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile headed into Turkish airspace. The State Department called the attack on Turkey’s sovereign territory unacceptable.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a direct show of diplomatic backing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, pledging Washington’s full support following missile attacks originating from Iran.

According to Reuters, Rubio told Fidan that “the attacks on Türkiye’s sovereign territory were unacceptable and pledged full support from the United States.” The statement followed confirmation that NATO air defenses destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile headed into Turkish airspace.

Türkiye announced on Wednesday that the missile was intercepted before entering its airspace, underscoring the seriousness of the incident amid escalating regional tensions.

The diplomatic exchange between Washington and Ankara comes as regional leaders intensify consultations over stability and security.

Earlier the same day, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments related to ongoing conflicts and regional tensions.

According to a press release published by the Kurdistan Regional Government, both sides underscored the importance of preserving peace, stability, and security in the region.

The sequence of calls reflects heightened diplomatic engagement at a time when missile exchanges and military developments continue to shape the regional security landscape.