Masrour Barzani, Head of Iraq’s Federal Intelligence Agency Discuss Security and Coordination

Kurdistan PM Barzani, Head of Iraq’s Federal Intelligence Agency Discuss Security and Coordination

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, welcomed Hamid al-Shatri, head of Iraq’s Federal National Intelligence Agency, in Erbil for high-level discussions on security, coordination, and governance.

The officials reviewed the overall security situation in Iraq and emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to maintain stability, public safety, and national cohesion.

In addition to security matters, the discussions addressed preparations for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Barzani and al-Shatri exchanged views on how to ensure smooth electoral processes and protect citizens’ rights, highlighting the need for effective coordination between Erbil and Baghdad to safeguard public services and resolve ongoing administrative and governance challenges.

Both leaders stressed that adherence to constitutional frameworks and established agreements is essential for fostering trust and long-term stability.

This meeting comes amid a broader regional context in which Iraq faces complex political and security challenges. Recent months have seen heightened attention on federal-regional cooperation, particularly as the KRG seeks to protect its autonomy while supporting national unity.

Observers note that constructive engagement between Erbil and Baghdad is critical not only for security and governance but also for sustaining economic development and public confidence ahead of the 2025 elections.

The dialogue between Masrour Barzani and Hamid al-Shatri underscores a shared understanding that maintaining stability in Iraq requires a balanced regional-federal relationship grounded in the Iraqi constitution, highlighting the strategic importance of cooperation between the KRG and federal institutions in ensuring peace and effective governance.