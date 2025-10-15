Barzani Headquarters Condemns Assassination of al-Siyada Alliance Candidate Safa al-Mashhadani

In a statement, Barzani Headquarters extended condolences to al-Mashhadani’s family and to Khamis al-Khanjar, the leader of the al-Siyada Alliance, emphasizing that the attack undermines societal peace and democratic participation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Barzani Headquarters on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination of Safa al-Mashhadani, a member of the Baghdad Provincial Council and a candidate of the al-Siyada Alliance for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, warning that such acts threaten peace and stability in the country.

In a statement, Barzani Headquarters extended condolences to al-Mashhadani’s family and to Khamis al-Khanjar, the leader of the al-Siyada Alliance, emphasizing that the attack undermines societal peace and democratic participation.

The headquarters called on Iraqi authorities to swiftly identify and prosecute those responsible for the crime.

Al-Mashhadani was killed earlier on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in his car detonated in Baghdad’s Tarmiya area. Videos shared on social media showed his vehicle engulfed in flames shortly after the explosion.

The al-Siyada Alliance, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, is one of Iraq’s main Sunni political blocs participating in the sixth round of parliamentary elections.

In recent years, Iraq has witnessed a series of assassinations and kidnappings targeting politicians, journalists, and civil society activists, many of whom have spoken out against outlawed armed groups and corruption.