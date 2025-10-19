President Masoud Barzani, Salim al-Jabouri Discuss Upcoming Iraqi Parliamentary Elections

The discussions centered on the latest political developments in Iraq, the upcoming parliamentary elections, and ways to enhance coordination among Iraqi political parties to ensure stability and cooperation in the country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani met on Sunday with a delegation from the Soqourna Alliance, led by its head Salim al-Jabouri, in the Pirmam district of Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The discussions centered on the latest political developments in Iraq, the upcoming parliamentary elections, and ways to enhance coordination among Iraqi political parties to ensure stability and cooperation in the country.

Al-Jabouri, a prominent Iraqi politician, previously served as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament from 2014 to 2018. Born in 1971 in Muqdadiya, in Diyala Governorate, he holds a doctorate in law and has taught law at Nahrain University in Baghdad.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, when voters will choose 329 members of the Council of Representatives. The council will subsequently elect the country’s president and approve the appointment of the prime minister.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.