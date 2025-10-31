Kurdistan24 Marks a Decade as a Trusted Voice in Journalism, Championing Truth and Integrity

Founded on a core promise to deliver accurate news while upholding the highest ethics of media work and national security, Kurdistan24 has remained steadfast in its mission.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Friday, Kurdistan24 celebrates a significant milestone: ten years of delivering committed, truthful journalism to its audience. Since its first broadcast on October 31, 2015, the network has built a reputation as a reliable and principled news source, earning the trust of viewers locally and internationally.

Founded on a core promise to deliver accurate news while upholding the highest ethics of media work and national security, Kurdistan24 has remained steadfast in its mission. The network’s editorial process is defined by a refusal to rush a story to air without rigorous verification from multiple credible sources.

“Kurdistan24 does not publish false news,” the network stated, emphasizing its commitment to journalistic principles. “Before publishing, the team contacts multiple relevant sources to assure viewers of our adherence to ethics and integrity. Under no circumstances do we attempt to mislead our viewers.”

This unwavering dedication to truth has not gone unnoticed. Media experts and citizens alike have praised the network for its professional standards.

“I congratulate all the employees of Kurdistan24, who have been able to work professionally for 10 years,” said Diler Ahmad, Head of the Technical Department of Media at Erbil Polytechnic University. “I have never seen them publish false news.”

Viewers echo this sentiment, citing the channel's honesty as the reason for their loyalty.

“We turn to Kurdistan24 to know the truth. Kurdistan24 is our reliable source,” stated citizens from China in a message of congratulations.

Ranjdar Najat, a lawyer, commented, “In my opinion, Kurdistan24 is an international channel that conveys news honestly to its viewers.”

This view was shared by Awara Mohammed, who said, “I watch all the channels, including Kurdistan24, and I believe they provide news and information honestly. They present the news as it is—neither more nor less.”

Another frequent viewer, Halbast Khalil, noted, “Kurdistan24 is one of the channels I watch frequently because it broadcasts news and information very honestly, which has made it trustworthy.”

Over the past decade, Kurdistan24 has been at the forefront of covering major events across Kurdistan and the wider region. Its in-depth and verified reporting has made it a go-to source not only for the public but also for international media outlets.

As it moves beyond its first decade, Kurdistan24 reaffirms its founding pledge: to ensure that news is more than just numbers and programs, but a responsible embodiment of truth.