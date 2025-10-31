Kirkuk Journalists Syndicate, KRG investment chairman congratulate Kurdistan24 on 10th anniversary

Officials praised Kurdistan24 organization for its professionalism, its role during the war against ISIS, and its contribution to a culture of tolerance and coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan24 for Research and Media on Friday celebrated its 10th anniversary, receiving congratulations from officials who praised its decade of professional service and its role in the media landscape.

Marwan Ibrahim al-Ani, the head of the Kirkuk branch of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, congratulated Kurdistan24 on the occasion. Ani extended his congratulations to the general director, staff, correspondents in Kirkuk, and photographers for their work covering events, highlighting the channel's role in the war against the terror group ISIS and the subsequent liberation operations.

Ani affirmed that the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate in Kirkuk supports the efforts of all media and press institutions that embody creativity, professionalism, cooperation, and journalistic development, which he described as a priority for the syndicate toward a distinguished media discourse in Iraq.

Separately, the Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Commission, Mohammed Shukri, offered his congratulations, praising the organization for fully performing its social and professional duties toward the homeland and the land of Kurdistan.

“On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the founding of Kurdistan24, we extend our warmest congratulations to the director of the institution and all its staff,” Shukri stated in a message issued on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

He noted that Kurdistan24 has always been an honest platform in conveying the true message and has contributed to establishing the culture of tolerance, coexistence, and justice, alongside defending human rights in Kurdistan. Shukri affirmed that the organization performed its professional tasks based on a spirit of social responsibility toward the nation, individual freedoms, and members of society.

The chairman concluded his message by wishing Kurdistan24 more success and progress in its media journey.

Context

Kurdistan24 for Research and Media was established on Oct. 31, 2015. The organization provides neutral media content to its viewers, listeners, and readers through concise and professional reports.

As a Kurdish satellite news channel broadcasting from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Kurdistan24 Media Network includes a satellite channel, a radio station, and a website that publishes news and media content in Kurdish in its Sorani and Kurmanji dialects, in addition to Arabic, English, Turkish, and Persian, striving to convey news to the widest segment of the public with objectivity and high professionalism.