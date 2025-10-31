PM Barzani Hails Kurdistan24's Role on its 10th Anniversary

Describing the outlet as a "serious, responsible, and leading channel," he added, "I trust you will continue to provide the best media services to viewers and listeners."

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Kurdistan24 media network, praising its emergence during a "challenging period" and its vital role in showcasing the Kurdistan Region's fight against terrorism.

In a statement congratulating the Director General, Board of Directors, and all employees of the channel, the Prime Minister reflected on its founding and outlined his hopes for its future.

Marking the "significant occasion," Prime Minister Barzani began by extending his "heartfelt congratulations" and wishing the channel "continued success and progress."

He highlighted the critical context of the channel's launch a decade ago, stating, "Ten years ago, during a challenging period when the Kurdistan Region was under attack by ISIS terrorists, Kurdistan 24 emerged as a national Kurdish media channel, showcasing the heroism and stories of Peshmerga."

The Prime Minister noted that the Peshmerga forces were "led by President Masoud Barzani" in the historic battle against extremism.

Looking forward, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his confidence that Kurdistan24 would continue to uphold its professional standards. He urged the network to persist in its duties, "defending the national issues and rights of the Kurdish people, as well as the constitutional structure of the Kurdistan Region."

Describing the outlet as a "serious, responsible, and leading channel," he added, "I trust you will continue to provide the best media services to viewers and listeners."

The Prime Minister concluded his message with a direct salute to the network: "Happy anniversary to Kurdistan24! May you continue to thrive and progress."

Meanwhile, a chorus of influential figures from across the American political, diplomatic, and national security spectrum has come forward to praise the network's professionalism, its crucial role in fostering mutual understanding, and its unwavering commitment to providing accurate, reliable information from the heart of the world's most powerful capital.

Read More: Washington Officials Hail Kurdistan24’s 10 Years as a Trusted Voice Bridging Erbil and D.C.

Over the past decade, Kurdistan24 has been at the forefront of covering major events across Kurdistan and the wider region. Its in-depth and verified reporting has made it a go-to source not only for the public but also for international media outlets.

As it moves beyond its first decade, Kurdistan24 reaffirms its founding pledge: to ensure that news is more than just numbers and programs, but a responsible embodiment of truth.