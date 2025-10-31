Washington Officials Hail Kurdistan24’s 10 Years as a Trusted Voice Bridging Erbil and D.C.

On its 10th anniversary, Kurdistan24 earns high praise from US officials and experts for its professionalism and crucial role in Washington-Kurdistan relations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In the corridors of power in Washington D.C., where global narratives are forged and the direction of international policy is debated with relentless intensity, a distinctly Kurdish voice has spent the last decade carving out an indispensable and respected niche. As Kurdistan24 celebrates its tenth anniversary, a chorus of influential figures from across the American political, diplomatic, and national security spectrum has come forward to praise the network's professionalism, its crucial role in fostering mutual understanding, and its unwavering commitment to providing accurate, reliable information from the heart of the world's most powerful capital.

From the official representation of the Kurdistan Regional Government to former high-ranking military officials and the heads of prominent think tanks, the consensus is clear: Kurdistan24 has evolved beyond being a mere media outlet to become an essential bridge of truth and dialogue between the United States and the people of Kurdistan, a vital instrument of soft power for a nation navigating a complex and often hostile region.

This milestone anniversary, first marked by the network's inaugural broadcast on October 31, 2015, is not just a celebration of longevity but a powerful testament to a journalistic mission founded on a core and uncompromising promise: to deliver committed, truthful reporting while upholding the highest ethical standards of the profession.

As the network itself has consistently affirmed, its editorial process is defined by a refusal to rush stories to air without rigorous, multi-source verification, a principle that has built a foundation of credibility and earned the deep-seated trust of audiences both at home and in the most discerning circles of power abroad.

A Mission of Accuracy

In a world of political spins and the relentless battles of competing narratives, Kurdistan24’s foundational commitment to factual, verified journalism has been the key to its success and influence.

The network’s pledge, “Kurdistan24 does not publish false news,” is more than a slogan; it is an operational philosophy that has distinguished it in a crowded media environment.

This dedication to integrity, confirmed by viewers and media experts in the Kurdistan Region, has found a particularly appreciative audience in Washington, where policymakers are inundated with information and place a high premium on sources they can trust.

The official diplomatic mission of the Kurdistan Region in Washington has been a primary witness to and beneficiary of this professionalism.

Treefa Aziz, the KRG Representative in Washington, offered her heartfelt congratulations, highlighting the network's critical dual role. "It is an important role that the Kurdish media and particularly Kurdistan24 has in the United States," she stated, "providing news and accurate information to our people back in Kurdistan, but also their analysis and professionalism here in the United States."

She emphasized the symbiotic and mutually reinforcing relationship between her diplomatic mission and the news network, a partnership built on a shared commitment to accurate representation. "We at the Kurdistan Regional Government representation office have always appreciated the role of K24 in disseminating truthful and professional news, and we congratulate you and wish you all the best for another 10 years."

The Currency of Trust: An Indispensable Diplomatic Asset

In the high-stakes world of Washington policy, information is a form of currency, and access is granted based on trust.

The ability to engage with senior officials, to understand the nuances of policy debates, and to accurately convey sensitive information requires a reputation for discretion, accuracy, and fairness. According to key figures in the Washington policy community, Kurdistan24 has successfully built this currency of trust, making its presence an invaluable asset for the Kurdish cause.

Eli Gold, President of the Gold Institute for International Strategy, a prominent Washington-based think tank, underscored the critical importance of a reputable media outlet in shaping the discourse of international affairs.

"Having a reputable media outlet here in Washington that appears in Kurdistan, that reports on what is happening here in Washington, is extremely important for governments in Kurdistan to really understand on how to engage with Washington, with the United States, and with its Western friends and partners," he explained.

Gold also pointed to the personal trust and deep network of contacts that the network's correspondents, particularly Washington Bureau Chief Rahim Rashidi, have cultivated over the decade. This personal element, he argued, is transformative.

"Having someone like Rahim Rashidi here, who knows everybody and everybody knows him, is a positive for Kurdistan," Gold said. "Having somebody who we feel comfortable engaging with and sharing what is happening, what people are thinking, what policies are moving forward can only be done if you trust that individual. And Kurdistan24, Rahim Rashidi, is at the forefront of that effort."

This trust allows the network to function not just as a reporter of events, but as a reliable conduit for nuanced communication between two vital partners.

Humanizing an Ally and Shaping American Perceptions

Beyond the Beltway, Kurdistan24's role is seen as crucial for educating the broader American public and its representatives about one of its most steadfast, yet often misunderstood, allies in the Middle East.

Peter Huessy, President of Geostrategic Analysis, articulated this with particular passion and a keen sense of the geopolitical stakes. "It's critically important for Americans to understand the Kurds are our friends," he stated, immediately framing the network's mission in the context of the strategic U.S.-Kurdish alliance.

Huessy contextualized the Kurds' challenging geopolitical position, surrounded by nations that are not always aligned with American interests. "You live in an area where you're part of Iraq, you're part of Iran, you're part of Turkey and part of Syria. And those are not our best friends in the world," he noted.

In this complex environment, where Washington is constantly bombarded with competing narratives from Ankara, Tehran, and Baghdad, Kurdistan24 serves as a direct, unfiltered channel, reminding Americans of the Kurds' vital contributions and sacrifices.

"They have done great help for us. And we need then to turn around and see what can we do to help the people of Kurdistan," Huessy urged. He concluded with a hopeful look to the future, a sentiment shared by many who follow the Kurdish struggle for self-determination:

"Maybe we can hear you when you have your own country."

This crucial function of providing a more complete and humanizing picture of Kurdistan was also highlighted by Elise Becker, Executive Director at the Marshall Legacy Institute. She argued that the network gives voice to stories that are often lost in the mainstream media's focus on conflict.

"I do think that it is important to have media outlets such as Kurdistan24 to really represent the Kurdistan community here in Washington D.C. and more broadly in the United States," she said. "These are important voices that need to be heard and important stories that need to be told. There are a lot of really positive and wonderful things going on in Kurdistan right now, and so I really congratulate Kurdistan24 on really being the forefront of those stories."

This sentiment was powerfully echoed by Joe Reeder, a former U.S. Under Secretary of the Army with extensive personal and professional experience in the Kurdistan Region. A self-professed "big fan of Kurdistan, big fan of Kurdistan24," Reeder emphasized the network's role in building essential people-to-people connections that underpin the strategic alliance.

"It is so important that you're here in Washington D.C. It's important for us and it's important for you," he declared. "It's important for us to know Kurds and we know them better when we have Kurdistan24 here."

His words capture the essence of the network's mission in Washington: to move beyond policy papers and headlines, to humanize a complex political relationship, and to foster a deeper, more nuanced understanding of the Kurdish people, their culture, and their aspirations.

A Voice of Enduring Strategic Relevance

The deep respect for Kurdistan24 extends to the highest levels of the U.S. government and its national security apparatus, where its reporting is valued for its strategic relevance.

Keith Kellogg, a retired Lieutenant General and the current U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine, took the time to offer his personal congratulations on the ten-year anniversary, a gesture that underscores the interconnectedness of global security challenges. "It's very important we have a media outlet like yours here in Washington DC to get the word out, make sure it's there all the time," he stated.

For a senior official managing the response to a major European war, the need for a consistent and reliable flow of information from another critical geostrategic region like Kurdistan is not a trivial matter; it is an essential component of a holistic understanding of the global security landscape.

As Kurdistan24 moves into its second decade, it does so with a proven track record of professionalism, a deep well of trust from both its audience and the subjects of its reporting, and a clear and vital mission. In a world of increasing disinformation and complexity, its role as a bridge of truth between Washington and Kurdistan is more important than ever.

The chorus of praise from the heart of American power is a testament to the fact that for ten years, Kurdistan24 has not just reported the news; it has built a relationship of trust that has become a strategic asset for the Kurdish people, ensuring their voice is heard, respected, and understood in the place where it matters most.