Officials and leaders praise Kurdistan 24 on its 10th anniversary for professionalism, credibility, and national service

Kurdistan officials and leaders congratulated Kurdistan 24 on its 10th anniversary, praising its professionalism and role as a trusted national media institution. KDP officials, parliament members, and KRG representatives highlighted the channel's credibility and service to Kurdish interests.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Kurdistan 24’s founding, several Kurdish officials and public figures sent messages of congratulations, commending the network’s professionalism, credibility, and service to the Kurdistan Region.

Pishtiwan Sadiq, head of the Erbil Organization Office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), praised Kurdistan 24 for prioritizing the interests of Kurdistan above all else.

He said the media institution was founded “in a sensitive phase” and has “achieved significant accomplishments.”

“Kurdistan 24 has acted like a national television channel and placed Kurdistan’s interests before everything,” Sadiq said.

“I hope you continue to convey the truth and remain a voice that represents reality to the people,” he added, extending warm congratulations to the entire staff.

Dr. Nahla Afandi, member of the Iraqi Parliament, congratulated Kurdistan 24’s management and staff on the channel’s 10th anniversary, describing it as “a bridge for conveying truth swiftly.”

“Kurdistan 24 has become a bridge for delivering accurate information quickly,” Afandi said in her message, expressing her best wishes to the team and audience.

She emphasized the importance of continuing to adhere to journalistic principles and ethics, calling on the network to “maintain its national and professional mission in advancing Kurdish media.”

Helgurd Sheikh Najib, head of the Soran Autonomous Administration, congratulated Kurdistan 24 on its anniversary and commended its decade-long service.

“Ten years of tireless media work have made Kurdistan 24 a trusted voice for the people of Kurdistan,” he said, adding that the network has provided professional coverage of events and news.

He also praised the staff’s dedication and wished “continued success and an even brighter future” for the channel.

Sarbast Lazgin, head of the Duhok Organization Office of the KDP, congratulated the Kurdistan 24 team, saying the channel has “earned the public’s trust across the Kurdistan Region.”

“Kurdistan 24 has become a source of credibility for the people of Kurdistan through its realistic coverage,” Lazgin said, stressing that the channel conveys “the voice, color, and reality of the Kurdistan Region” both at home and abroad.

He described the media institution as “a source of pride” and wished it continued success in its mission.

Dr. Dindar Zebari, Coordinator for International Advocacy in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), extended his warm congratulations to the channel’s management and employees.

“Kurdistan 24 introduced a new vision to Kurdish media, familiarizing Kurdish audiences with hundreds of modern journalistic subjects,” Zebari said.

He expressed hope for continued success and “greater accomplishments in the new phase of the channel’s work in serving Kurdistan and its people.”

Founded on Oct. 31, 2015, Kurdistan 24 began broadcasting from Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as a comprehensive national media institution aiming to transform the media landscape in Kurdistan.

The network identifies itself as a “national media institution” committed to impartiality, speed, and accuracy, and strives to advance Kurdish media standards while promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, peace, democracy, and justice.

Kurdistan 24 broadcasts in Kurdish (Sorani and Kurmanji dialects), Arabic, English, Turkish, and Persian through various platforms, including television, radio, digital, and mobile applications.

With 24-hour coverage and a wide network of correspondents across Kurdistan and worldwide, Kurdistan 24 continues to deliver timely and detailed news to its audiences with professionalism and credibility.