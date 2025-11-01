U.S. Condemns Hamas for Undermining Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan and Stealing Humanitarian Aid

U.S. CENTCOM reported that Hamas operatives had hijacked a humanitarian aid truck in northern Khan Younis, unveiling that video surveillance from a U.S. MQ-9 drone captured the incident, showing operatives attacking the driver, stealing the truck, and diverting the supplies.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Saturday sharply condemned Hamas for what it described as continued violations of the Gaza ceasefire and obstruction of international humanitarian efforts under President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan aimed at rebuilding the war-torn enclave and ensuring long-term stability between Israel and Gaza.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Hamas of systematically depriving the people of Gaza of life-saving aid and sabotaging the international relief effort.

“Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need. This theft undermines international efforts in support of President Trump’s 20 Point Plan to deliver critical assistance to innocent civilians,” Rubio said.

“Hamas is the impediment. They must lay down their arms and stop their looting so that Gaza can have a brighter future.”

The criticism came a day after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that suspected Hamas operatives had hijacked a humanitarian aid truck in northern Khan Younis.

According to CENTCOM, video surveillance from a U.S. MQ-9 drone monitoring the ceasefire captured the incident, showing operatives attacking the driver, stealing the truck, and diverting the supplies. The driver’s condition remains unknown.

CENTCOM said the looted truck was part of a U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) convoy facilitating daily deliveries of over 600 trucks of international humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

The center, which includes representatives from nearly 40 nations and international organizations, coordinates humanitarian, logistical, and security support for Gaza’s civilian population.

Beyond looting aid, Hamas has repeatedly violated the Trump-brokered Gaza peace plan, which sought to demilitarize the territory, restore civilian governance, and rebuild infrastructure under international supervision.

Among its most serious breaches, Hamas has failed to return the remains of all Israeli hostages taken during the war, despite repeated commitments to do so under the ceasefire terms.

Rights groups and Palestinian sources inside Gaza have also reported that Hamas security forces have killed or imprisoned civilians accused of criticizing its rule or cooperating with international aid agencies.

These actions, Western officials say, have instilled fear and suppressed civil society, further complicating reconstruction and relief operations.

U.S. officials have further accused Hamas of diverting food and medical supplies intended for civilians to its own operatives and affiliated black markets, deepening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Washington argues that these ongoing abuses demonstrate Hamas’s unwillingness to prioritize its people’s welfare or commit to peace.

Under Trump’s 20-Point Plan, announced earlier this year, the U.S. proposed a phased reconstruction and governance framework contingent upon Hamas’s disarmament, the release of hostages, and the transfer of aid management to an internationally monitored civilian authority. However, with repeated Hamas violations, the plan’s implementation has largely stalled.

The U.S. has since called for greater regional and international pressure on Hamas to comply with the ceasefire terms, restore order in Gaza, and allow unhindered humanitarian access.

U.S. and other regional players warn that unless Hamas reverses course, Gaza risks sliding back into chaos and isolation despite unprecedented international readiness to rebuild.

Officials argue that full adherence to the Trump-brokered framework remains the only viable path toward a self-sustaining peace — one that could finally replace decades of conflict with genuine reconstruction and governance reform.

As Washington renews its calls for accountability, the fate of Gaza’s two million residents now hinges on whether Hamas chooses reconciliation over resistance, and the future over the past.