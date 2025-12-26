Fog Disrupts Flights at Sulaimani International Airport as Severe Weather Approaches

In an official statement, the airport warned citizens and tourists that unstable weather conditions, including heavy fog, may lead to changes in flight schedules.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Sulaimani International Airport (SIA) announced on Thursday the cancellation of several flights due to dense fog and reduced visibility affecting the area.

In an official statement, the airport warned citizens and tourists that unstable weather conditions, including heavy fog, may lead to changes in flight schedules. Passengers were urged to follow updates on the airport’s official website for the latest information.

To assist travelers, SIA also provided a dedicated hotline (0770 222 9990), allowing passengers to contact the airport’s information center directly for real-time flight updates and guidance.

The announcement comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued a broader weather warning, forecasting a wave of heavy rainfall and snowfall with temperatures across the Kurdistan Region.

According to the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region, the harsh weather is expected to begin on Friday night, and continue through Tuesday. Snowfall is anticipated in the centers of Duhok and Sulaimani provinces, as well as in the center of Erbil province on Monday.

Weather-related disruptions are not uncommon at airports across the Kurdistan Region during the winter season. In previous years, dense fog, heavy rainfall, and snowfall led to temporary flight cancellations and delays at Sulaimani, Erbil, and Duhok airports, particularly during periods of sharp temperature drops.

Airport authorities have repeatedly emphasized that such measures are being taken to ensure passenger safety, urging travelers to remain flexible and stay informed through official channels during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities have once again advised residents and travelers to exercise caution, monitor official updates, and plan accordingly as severe weather continues across the region.