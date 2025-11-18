President Barzani Calls for Unity and Reform in Key Meeting with Iraqi PM

The leaders discussed the outcomes of Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections, the need to amend the election law, and broader regional political developments amid MEPS 2025.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday met with Iraqi Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in Duhok on the sidelines of the Sixth Middle East Peace and Security 2025 (MEPS, according to a statement from the Barzani Office.

The meeting marked a significant gesture of cooperation following Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections, which were held peacefully and without major incidents. Both leaders exchanged congratulations on the successful conduct of the vote and expressed hope that the results would serve the interests of the Iraqi people.

During the discussions, attention was drawn to the need to amend Iraq’s election law to enhance fairness and justice in future polls. Both leaders stressed that election reforms are crucial for strengthening democratic processes and ensuring that all eligible citizens’ rights are respected.

The meeting also explored the broader political situation in Iraq and the region, including recent developments in the political process, governance challenges, and the necessity for coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

Several senior officials from both sides were present, including Fuad Hussein, KDP Politburo member, as well as Baha Al-Araji, Ahmed Al-Asadi, and Qusay Mahbuba, highlighting the meeting’s importance and readiness to advance cooperation and development initiatives.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of MEPS 2025, where President Barzani delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of dialogue and partnership in addressing the region’s crises. In his speech at MEPS, Barzani highlighted the lessons of history, including the consequences of the Sykes-Picot Agreement, and called for a recommitment to coexistence, partnership, and institutional governance in Iraq.

He also noted the critical need to address lingering threats such as terrorism and narcotics, and urged Kurdish parties to work together to form a unified regional government.

The Duhok meeting underscores Barzani’s ongoing efforts to balance regional interests with federal coordination and to ensure that the recent elections translate into tangible governance improvements for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

MEPS has, in recent years, emerged as one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, economic, and governance challenges. Organized annually at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region, the forum attracts heads of state, prime ministers, ministers, diplomats, global experts, policymakers, academics, and business leaders from around the world.

The conference is known for its open, in-depth discussions on regional stability, counterterrorism coordination, economic diversification, climate challenges, energy transitions, and the future of partnerships across the Middle East.

It also serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics and the Kurdistan Region’s role as a reliable and stabilizing partner.

Beyond its diplomatic impact, MEPS has become a major vehicle for enhancing the Kurdistan Region’s global profile. By consistently convening high-level leaders and experts, the forum showcases Kurdistan as a secure, open, and dynamic environment capable of hosting world-class policy discussions, while simultaneously promoting investment opportunities and cultural visibility.

As MEPS Forum 2025 continues through Nov. 19, participants are expected to explore new avenues for cooperation in security, economic integration, post-conflict stabilization, and regional development — reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s central role in shaping future dialogues across the Middle East.