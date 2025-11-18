Iraqi FM: Presidency ‘Belongs to the Kurds and Will Remain for the Kurds’

From the MEPS forum, Fuad Hussein confirmed Kurdistan Region's September salaries will be paid next week. He stated the presidency will remain a Kurdish post and that the KDP will back any PM candidate who upholds the constitution.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated on Tuesday that neighboring countries have a significant impact on the Iraqi political arena, influencing the country's political process even if Iraq is not a direct subsidiary of any neighbor.

Speaking on a panel at the sixth annual MEPS 2025 forum in Duhok, Hussein provided a historical overview of Iraq's security challenges. "Currently, the security situation is good," he said, but contrasted this with the sectarian conflict that began in 2003 and 2005, particularly in Baghdad, "where anyone named Haider or Omar was killed." After this three-year conflict, Iraq faced terrorism, which in 2014 "controlled Nineveh, Salahaddin, Anbar, and south of Baghdad, and reached Makhmour."

He noted that while the security situation has improved since 2017, ongoing wars and conflicts in the region continue to affect Iraq.

Hussein addressed the challenge of armed groups, calling it "an internal issue that must be resolved internally." He added, "It is unacceptable to have a state within a state, and the direction is to strengthen the state." He also reflected on Iraq's turbulent political history, where "all the leaders of Iraq were either killed or overthrown, and we do not even know where their graves are."

On foreign policy, Hussein was clear about Iraq's position regarding the Abraham Accords. "We have a national Iraqi law that states that anyone who talks about normalizing relations with Israel will be executed, so I do not think that at this moment Iraq will be part of the Abraham Accords," he said, acknowledging that "Iraq is part of this tense situation in the region."

Regarding stalled US-Iran talks, Hussein revealed, "There were negotiations between America and Iran, but they have stopped. There is no clarity or progress for the resumption of talks. Iran does not want war, but they are preparing for war."

He stressed that "Iraqis do not want war, because for the past 50 years, Iraqis have been at war." For the country's future, he said, "Democracy and federalism are the main principles... they are the basis of the constitution and must be implemented. These are the guarantees of Iraq's survival, and this has been the reason for the strength and survival of the Kurdistan Region."

To ensure this future, Hussein called for Kurdish unity. "There must be a unity of position, the building of strong alliances, and cooperation between the Kurdish parties, especially the KDP and PUK," he urged. "A unified Kurdish position in Baghdad will guarantee the implementation of the constitution by the Iraqi government." He concluded that the Iraqi government must have an effective role in "keeping war away from the country."

In a separate press statement at the MEPS forum, Hussein also made several key announcements. He confirmed that the September salaries for the Kurdistan Region's employees will arrive next week, following a meeting on Monday with Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami. Minister Sami, who is in Duhok with the Prime Minister, will disburse the funds upon her return to Baghdad.

On the formation of the next government, Hussein stated, "The map of alliances is not yet clear," and that more negotiations are needed. As a KDP Political Bureau member, he affirmed his party would "support any person and party that adheres to the constitution."

He also firmly addressed the presidency, stating, "The post of president belongs to the Kurds and will remain for the Kurds."

Hussein’s significant announcements were made at the MEPS 2025 forum, which has become one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, and governance challenges. The annual conference, held at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok, attracts heads of state, prime ministers, and top diplomats from around the world.

The forum is known for its in-depth discussions on regional stability and serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics. By bringing together key Iraqi and Kurdish leaders in a high-profile, international setting, MEPS provides a crucial space for the negotiations and policy announcements that will shape the country's future, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s central role in regional dialogues.