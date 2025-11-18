Nechirvan Barzani and al-Sudani Emphasize Commitment to Constitution in Duhok Meeting

President Nechirvan Barzani and PM al-Sudani met in Duhok, stressing commitment to the constitution as the basis for resolving issues post-election. They agreed on the need for joint action and coordination among all political parties for Iraq's next phase.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Federal Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, on the sidelines of MEPS 2025, in Duhok on Tuesday afternoon for a high-level meeting focused on the country's post-election landscape.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the successful election process and discussed the political situation and the requirements for the next stage. They agreed on the necessity of joint work and coordination among all political parties to navigate the upcoming phase.

A central point of their discussion was a mutual emphasis on adhering to the constitution as a fundamental principle for protecting state institutions, resolving problems, and guaranteeing the rights of all citizens.

The leaders also reaffirmed that all parties must commit to national constants to preserve stability, democracy, and the supreme national interest, and to respond to the aspirations of the Iraqi people in all their components.

This meeting was one of several pivotal discussions that took place in Duhok on Tuesday, primarily on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) 2025 forum. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani also met with PM al-Sudani.

In that meeting, both prime ministers congratulated each other on the election results and discussed financial agreements. Al-Sudani reiterated that salaries for the Kurdistan Region for the current year would be paid and that the Region would have its share within the next federal general budget. Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24, al-Sudani expressed his optimism for forming a new government, stating, "Our agreement is based on balance, partnership, and consensus, and we have no other alternative; this will continue."

These high-level engagements are taking place at the MEPS forum, an annual event at the American University of Kurdistan that has become one of the Middle East's most important platforms for addressing political, security, and economic challenges. The forum attracts global leaders and serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics, highlighting the Kurdistan Region's role as a reliable and stabilizing partner capable of hosting world-class policy discussions.