US Companies Want to Work in Kurdistan, says David Tafuri

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the US-Kurdistan Business Council, David Tafuri, stated on Tuesday that the current US administration is encouraging more American companies to invest in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq while supporting negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) 2025 forum in Duhok, Tafuri said, "This forum is always important because it brings leaders together."

He noted that this year's forum is particularly significant because it is being held after the recent elections. "The discussion on the formation of the next government in Baghdad starts here," Tafuri added.

He emphasized that the constitution must be the definitive line between different viewpoints and must be respected by all Iraqi politicians, warning that ignoring it leads to the rise of sectarianism.

Regarding economic relations, Tafuri revealed the new US administration's efforts in Washington to promote investment. "They are trying to encourage more American companies to invest in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and they also support the negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad," he said.

Tafuri also detailed specific areas of interest for American firms. "We have had discussions with American companies working in the energy sector, as well as companies in the fields of technology, infrastructure, and agriculture, which are interested in investing in Kurdistan," he stated, adding that "this will lead to the creation of job opportunities in the future."

Tafuri's remarks align with a broader push for deeper economic engagement, a central theme at the MEPS forum. His comments were echoed by the Kurdistan Region's leadership. In a meeting with Tafuri and some of US–Kurdistan Business Council (USKBC) members on Tuesday, President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region is committed to broadening its economic and commercial partnerships with the United States.

President Nechirvan Barzani stressed that the Region is fully prepared to facilitate American investment across all sectors, viewing US companies as essential partners in its development. He underlined that the Kurdistan Region is ready to provide every necessary facilitation for US investors to enhance their activities. That meeting also addressed the outcomes of Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections, linking the political landscape to the economic future.

The MEPS forum itself is serving as the primary hub for these critical post-election discussions. KRG officials, including Department of Foreign Relations head Safin Dizayee, have described the forum as a key opportunity to discuss sensitive issues and shape policy amid "major changes" in the region. The presence and high-level meetings between Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani further underscore the forum's role in shaping the next Iraqi government and solidifying federal-regional cooperation on issues like budgets and salaries.